Rolls Royce Ghost seized from ‘narcotics ring’ to be auctioned

A leading auction company will give people the chance to own a luxury Rolls Royce Ghost which was seized from a narcotics crime gang.

Wilsons Auctions, one of the leading auction companies specializing in seized assets, is set to present a remarkable opportunity for luxury car enthusiasts and collectors this May.

A family-owned business, Wilsons Auctions was formed in 1936 in Northern Ireland and has grown to become the largest independent Auction Company in the British Isles with sites in the Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

Featuring in their Online Luxury Goods Auction – a stunning 2012 Rolls Royce Ghost.

The Rolls Royce was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act from the owner who was at the forefront of a multimillion-pound narcotics ring operating in Essex.

In total, the group have been ordered to repay a hefty £800,000 confiscation order stemming from their illicit gains.

With under 49,000 miles on the clock, the luxury vehicle will be sold to the highest bidder at Wilsons Auctions on behalf of a law enforcement agency committed to combating organised crime.

Allan McKenzie, Luxury Goods Auctioneer at Wilsons Auctions comments. "This 2012 Rolls Royce Ghost is a stunning example of automotive craftsmanship and an excellent acquisition for any discerning buyer.

“Luxury doesn’t stop at the Rolls Royce – other items listed in the catalogue for this auction include an excellent Patek Philippe Nautilus, multiple Rolex models, designer handbags and a fabulous range of exquisite diamond jewellery,” McKenzie concluded.

The Online Luxury Goods Auction will run from 11am on May 26 to May 31, allowing ample time for enthusiasts to participate in the bidding process.

Prospective buyers can register on the Wilsons Auctions website, where they can also find additional information about the auction and the bidding process.

Wilsons Auctions is an Associate Member of the Anti-Counterfeiting Group (ACG), which allows buyers to bid with confidence in the knowledge that all goods are confirmed as authentic.

This is an opportunity that should not be missed by those seeking the pinnacle of luxury and automotive excellence. For more information about the 2012 Rolls Royce Ghost and the Online Luxury Goods Auction, visit www.wilsonsauctions.com or contact +44(0)2890969008.