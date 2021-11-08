Romanian family terrified after Portadown house attack in latest of ‘targeted hate crimes’

A Romanian family in Portadown has said they “don’t feel safe anymore” following a string of intimidating attacks on their home.

The latest incident on Saturday night involved stones and pumpkins being pelted at the Dimache household by around 20 teenagers in the Ballyoran area of the Co Armagh town.

They also repeatedly banged the door.

Police are treating the harassment as a hate crime and are appealing for information on this recent attack, stating that this family are “repeatedly targeted by a group of youths”.

Florentina Dimache, who lives at the residence with her two young children told BBC News NI that her family had "done nothing to warrant any type of trouble" and were being targeted "simply because of their nationality".

"It's very hard because we came here just to work and for my daughter," she added.

"She loves to be here but now I find her very sad and she says: 'Mum, can we go back to Romania because I don't feel I want to stay here any more?'"

She said that on another night, she slept on the floor because she couldn’t lock the door after the crowd of teenagers banged it so hard that it broke.

"I need to protect my kids upstairs - if something goes wrong, I am the first one in here until they go upstairs,” she continued.

The PSNI suggested the Dimaches are not the only family in the area being subjected to such attacks by these youths and said a small element are “intent on making life unbearable for families in Portadown who come here to work and seek a better life”.

"No one has the right to decree where someone should live based on their race or religion - this is hate crime," a police spokesperson commented.

“Parents/carers, it is important to know where your child is, who they are with and what they are doing when they’re not with you – please know where your child is, especially in the evenings, and keep them and our communities safe. If you don’t know where your child is, find out.

“No family should feel intimidated in their home and alone in the community. Police will not tolerate this behaviour, nor should the community. Portadown is no place for hate.”

If you have information about the incident, call the police non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1722 of 6/11/2021.