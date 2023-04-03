Ronan Kerr: Tributes paid to PSNI constable 12 years after his murder

The PSNI yesterday paid tribute to Ronan Kerr on the 12th anniversary of his death, saying he was murdered “simply because he was a police officer serving his community”.

Mr Kerr was 25 when he was killed on April 2, 2011, after a booby-trap bomb exploded under his car outside his home near Omagh. Dissident republicans were behind the attack.

He had been in the PSNI for just a year.

No one has been convicted of Mr Kerr’s murder, although one person was jailed for offences connected to the investigation.

In a statement on Facebook, the PSNI issued a renewed appeal for information, adding: “Twelve years ago today, we lost our friend and colleague, Ronan Kerr. Today, we remember our colleague who was murdered as he left his home to come to work.”

A Catholic and a GAA member, his murder sparked widespread and cross-community revulsion. In the statement, the PSNI praised the work Mr Kerr did in his local community.

“He was from this district, he went to school here, he played football here, and joined the Police Service of Northern Ireland to serve his own local community here,” they said.

“Those who had the pleasure of knowing him were in no doubt that he was a young man perfectly suited for the career he had chosen.”

The PSNI statement added: “Ronan’s job was to protect the community and, despicably, people killed him simply because he was a police officer serving his community.”

It concluded: “Our thoughts are with Ronan’s mum and family today. We have no doubt they feel an enormous sense of sadness and loss every day but it must be even more poignant on dates such as the anniversary of his callous murder.”

UUP election candidate Stewart Wilson paid tribute to Mr Kerr on Twitter saying: “Thinking of the family of Constable Kerr today, 12 years on from his murder by republican terrorists. Killed for being on the side of law and order.”

Others took to social media to pay their tributes to the constable, one saying, “Can’t believe it has been 12 years already. It seems like only yesterday. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and former colleagues.”

Another praised Mr Kerr and offered condolences to his family: “One in a million Ronan, may your beautiful soul rest in eternal peace, surrounded by the angels. Thoughts and prayers with his mum Nuala and all the family today.”

Another spoke of the legacy Mr Kerr has left with his community. “How is that 12 years ago? The entire community was affected by his death. May he continue to Rest in Peace and I’m thinking of his family today.”