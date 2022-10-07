Roof collapse in Rathcoole estate forces more than a dozen residents to flee flats

The scene after the collapse

Residents have been evacuated from two blocks of flats after the roof of a building collapsed in Co Antrim.

It’s understood 16 flats have been affected in the Green End area of the Rathcoole estate.

Emergency services are at the the scene – including four fire appliances - and the street outside has been cordoned off.

Flats roof collapsed Rathcoole pic.twitter.com/kJ3xquUAJo — Bart Lad (@BartLad69) October 7, 2022

Stricken occupants have been left standing outside with suitcases and in some cases their pets.

They have been briefed by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive about alternative accommodation options.

"Our team is on-site in Green End, Rathcoole assisting residents impacted by the incident this afternoon,” it posted on social media.

"Any households who may be affected and have not spoken to us this evening can call us 03448 920908.”

Police in Newtownabbey are in attendance at an ongoing incident in Greenend area of Rathcoole

Police are requesting that drivers avoid the area until further notice — Police Antrim and Newtownabbey (@PSNIANDistrict) October 7, 2022

Police have confirmed they are at the scene and are urging drivers to avoid the area.

"Motorists are advised that the Green End area of Newtownabbey is closed from Rathmullan Drive due to the partial collapse of a building in the area,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”