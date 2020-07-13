Roof of flat destroyed in Derry fire

The scene of the fire. Picture Martin McKeown.

The roof of a group of derelict flats was destroyed during a fire in Londonderry on Sunday evening.

The fire broke out at the flats at Mimosa Court in the Waterside area of the city at around 7pm.

A PSNI spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph they were not treating the fire as suspicious.

Four Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) appliances attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

A NIFRS spokesperson confirmed the fire had started at the empty flats and spread to the roof of the building.

Three pumps and an aerial appliance battled with the blaze, with two firefighters entering the building to fight the fire from inside while another jet pump operated outside.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Christopher Jackson said action needed to be taken to prevent further incidents at the flats.

"A big thanks to the fire service who responded quickly to a fire in the Mimosa Court flats," he wrote on social media.

"The owners of these flats have ignored repeated requests to either demolish or secure these derelict flats.

"Our community demands action now before someone is hurt or worse."