Rooftop blaze in Belfast’s university area being treated as deliberate by firefighters

Firefighters responding to a blaze in the upstairs room of a three storey property in the University area of south Belfast. (Alan Lewis, PhotopressBelfast.co.uk)

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed a blaze at a property in south Belfast is being treated as deliberate.

Fire crews responded to the incident on University Street in Botanic at around 10.15pm on Wednesday evening.

They said the fire engulfed an engulfed an upstairs room of a three storey building which saw NIFRS deploy five pumping appliances and a turntable ladder.

It was reported that no one was inside the property at the time but two adjoining properties were evacuated as fire crews tackled the blaze.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus were still working after midnight to stop the flames spreading to adjacent properties.

The NIFRS said they were treating the fire as a deliberate ignition and confirmed the scene of the fire and investigation has now been handed over to the PSNI.

The road between Botanic and Wellesley Avenue was closed overnight but has since re-opened.

An NIFRS spokesperson said: "Fire crews were called just after 10pm last night to University Street, Botanic. This was a three storey property with a fire on the second floor.

"At the height of the incident, five pumping appliances and one aerial ladder was in use.

“Firefighters forced entry to the property and ten firefighters using breathing apparatus and hoses extinguished the fire.”

PSNI Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: "The cause of the fire is under investigation, and I'm appealing to anyone who was in the area just prior to when the fire was reported, and who saw or heard anything suspicious, to call us on 101 and quote reference number 2041 of August 4.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”