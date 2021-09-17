Rory Best raises over £380k for therapeutic facility for children battling cancer in 180-mile walking challenge

Rory Best arrives into Cong, Co. Mayo having successfully completed his 180 mile walk from Newcastle Co. Down

Ex-Ireland and Ulster rugby captain Rory Best has raised over £380,000 for Cancer Fund for Children, arriving in Co Mayo on Friday after completing his 180-mile walking challenge.

The former British and Irish Lions star walked from the charity’s therapeutic short break centre, Daisy Lodge in Newcastle Co Down to the site of its second Daisy Lodge in Co Mayo’s Cong, in just nine days.

Best passed through six counties, and 30 towns and villages on his journey, walking over 20 miles a day.

He said the endurance was tough, but “nowhere near as tough as the challenges families living with childhood cancer face.”

The Craigavon athlete was joined for short periods by families affected by cancer, as well as some notable names in sport and entertainment, including Tommy Bowe, Jacob Stockdale, and Monaghan GAA star Conor McManus.

“Along my journey I heard some heart-breaking and inspiring stories from children, parents, and health professionals,” he added.

“Whilst the care children diagnosed with cancer receive in hospital is excellent, it is clear that they really benefit from the emotional and therapeutic support provided by Cancer Fund for Children.

“Daisy Lodge in Newcastle can accommodate around 500 families a year and the charity simply cannot meet the demand for support.

“They can currently only provide short breaks to 23% of children diagnosed with cancer across Ireland which is why a new Daisy Lodge in Mayo is vital.”

Best’s huge fundraising efforts will go towards building a second Daisy Lodge therapeutic centre in Co. Mayo for children with cancer diagnoses and their families.

Cancer Fund for Children’s services include restorative breaks at Daisy Lodge, one of which is set at the foot of the Mourne Mountains.

The charity said short breaks allow families to spend quality time together in a safe and nurturing environment, far removed from hospital wards and treatment regimes.

However, for every family the charity can support across Ireland there are another six they cannot, which is why they say they urgently need to build a second facility in Co. Mayo.

Best thanked everyone that supported him on his challenge, including his wife Jodie, his children, family and friends, the families that joined him along the road and everyone who donated.

Cancer Fund for Children’s CEO Phil Alexander added: “This is an incredible effort by Rory Best and we cannot thank him and his family enough.

“It is our hope that Rory has motivated and inspired others to do whatever they can to help us support families with a cancer diagnosis north and south and ensure that no child ever has to face cancer alone.”

Donations can be made to Rory’s Miles 2 Mayo for Cancer Fund for Children by visiting cancerfundforchildren.ie or donate to Rory’s JustGiving page here.