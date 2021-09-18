Rory Best singles out ‘inspirational’ Belfast model Bernadette Hagans for praise after completing epic charity trek

Ulster hero walks 180 miles to help kids with cancer

Finish line: Rory Best arrives in Cong, Co Mayo having completed his 180 mile walk from Newcastle. He was accompanied by Penny O’Brien (6), her parents Kevin and Sinead and sisters Emma and Abigail, who have benefited from Cancer Fund for Children support. Credit: David Cavan

Rory Best has told how the “really inspiring story” of Miss Northern Ireland finalist Bernadette Hagans was one of many which helped give him the strength to complete his 180-mile walking challenge for the Cancer Fund for Children.

The former Ulster and Ireland rugby captain raised more than €500,000 (£430,000) for the charity through online fundraising and in-person donations.

He walked from the organisation’s therapeutic short break centre, Daisy Lodge in Newcastle, Co Down, to the site of its second Daisy Lodge in Co Mayo’s Cong in just nine days.

During the journey, he passed through six counties and 30 towns and villages, walking more than 20 miles a day.

Rory said he had been really impressed by 25-year-old Bernadette, who was with him on the first day of the challenge.

“Her get-up-and-go attitude and her thirst to be the best version of herself and not let anything get in her way was really inspiring,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

The Belfast model lost her right leg to cancer after being diagnosed in 2018 and had to learn how to walk using a prosthetic.

She now has a successful career working with global brands such as Kurt Geiger.

She is also a charity ambassador and received a prestigious Diana Award in the summer for inspiring young people.

“When you’re talking to kids with cancer or their siblings and you realise what they’re doing... a lot of them go back to volunteer within the youth council within the charity to help guide some decisions going forward,” Rory explained.

“When you see that sacrificial act these kids are willing to do, coming off the back of some of the darkest times that anyone will ever have to face, it is really inspiring.”

The four-time Six Nations winner stressed that without the conversations he had with the exceptional people he met on his journey, he may not have completed it.

“At times, when I looked at the watch and I was only 32 minutes in and had anywhere between six and eight hours of walking to do that day, I would think ‘How can I do this?’

“Then I would come across a community or school, and that would give me the energy to come on through.”

Rory walked with social workers and doctors from Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital and Children’s Health Ireland, based in Crumlin, Dublin.

“They all have families, and how they balance dealing with the human aspect of all the inspirational work they’re doing... they feel very privileged to do their job, and the support they need outside of that hospital care is so important,” he said.

“That’s what we’re really pushing. Yes, it’s about respite, but it’s also about structuring the services that these guys provide that link between the community and the hospital.”

The money raised by the former rugby star’s challenge will go towards building a second Daisy Lodge therapeutic centre in Co Mayo for children with cancer and their families.

There is still time to donate to Rory’s Miles 2 Mayo for Cancer Fund for Children. Just visit cancerfundforchildren.ie or Rory’s JustGiving page.

Praising the hard work, Cancer Fund for Children CEO Phil Alexander said: “This is an incredible effort by Rory Best and we cannot thank him and his family enough.”