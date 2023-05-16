Rory Best steps out on 330km trek to help build cancer centre for kids

In dazzling sunshine, ex-Ireland captain Rory Best reunited with former team-mates and friends at the home of Irish rugby in Dublin today.

But this time around it was to take on a challenge of a different kind — a 330km trek across Ireland covering eight counties to try and raise €2m (£1.75m) for a cancer respite facility for young people.

With Rory’s Miles 2 Mayo, the Grand Slam winner from Banbridge, is determined to help build a second bespoke Daisy Lodge therapeutic centre in Cong to support families affected by cancer.

Kicking off his challenge yesterday at the Aviva Stadium, supporters included Brian O’Driscoll, Rob Kearney, Andy Farrell, Andrew Trimble and women’s rugby legend Sene Naoupu.

His first walk in September 2021 raised just over €1m (£870,000) towards the project, which will cost a total of €15m (£13m).

He said, as a dad of three kids with wife Jodie, the Cancer Fund for Children seemed like a “good fit” for him.

“I’m hoping to get the Daisy Lodge in Mayo built because, unfortunately, only one in seven families referred from Crumlin Children’s Hospital can use the (Daisy Lodge) respite centre in Newcastle, Co Down, due to capacity issues,” he said.

“And obviously for the charity and for us, that’s too low a number. When we do build the centre in Cong, it means that absolutely every family referred from Crumlin can have that short respite break there.

“Ultimately, it’s about the kids and their families and giving them the best opportunity they can have to fight this horrible disease.”

He said a childhood cancer diagnosis can “impact the whole family”.

“Therapeutic short breaks at Daisy Lodge provide children a space to rest, time with their families and opportunity to build connections with others their own age going through the same thing,” he added.

“They get to be treated like the stars they are and that’s why I’m delighted to be doing my bit to help bring another therapeutic facility like this to Co Mayo.”

Best also addressed Ireland’s Rugby World Cup chances, with Farrell’s side going into the September tournament in France as the top-rated team in the world.

“It’s absolutely fantastic and I couldn’t say anything other than that. They’re a brilliant squad. They’re led really well by Andy Farrell and Johnny Sexton. I’m really hopeful in September and October that they will do incredibly well,” he said.

As for his fitness levels, Best said he plans on “just trying to put one foot in front of the other”.

He also called on members of the public to support him as much as possible and cheer him on along the route, which will see him joined by families affected by a cancer diagnosis.

It’s estimated that, every week, 10 children and those aged under 24 receive the devastating news of a cancer diagnosis.

People can track Rory’s progress and donate online at rorysmiles2mayo.com.