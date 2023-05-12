Rory Gallagher steps back from Derry manager role ahead of Ulster final

Rory Gallagher has “stepped back” as Derry’s senior football manager with immediate effect.

It comes after earlier calls were made for him to stand aside ahead of the Ulster final this weekend following allegations of domestic violence made against him by his estranged wife.

Mr Gallagher has denied the allegations and prosecutors have said there is insufficient evidence to bring a case.

“I have advised Derry GAA that I am stepping back as Derry senior football manager with immediate effect,” Mr Gallagher said in a statement on Friday.

“This decision is borne out of a desire to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil.

“They will always be my priority.”

Derry GAA said that Ciaran Meenagh will take on the role of Derry manager as the senior football team takes on Armagh this Sunday at 4pm.

Earlier on Friday, SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said that women and girls would not be able to support Mr Gallagher as manager following the serious allegations levelled against him this week.

“There are women and girls across our community and across Ireland who will not be able to support his leadership of the team,” Ms Hunter said.

“They need to be respected and their voice needs to be heard, especially by Derry GAA.

“This is a moment for strong leadership and to stand with people from across our communities who have been victims of the most horrific abuse.

“Derry GAA needs to send a strong message of support to women and girls in our community right now.”

In a message posted to social media on Tuesday, Nicola Gallagher detailed a number of alleged instances of physical abuse over a 24-year period which she claimed began when she was a teenager.

Mr Gallagher had said that the allegations “have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities”.

Police confirmed they had investigated the allegations and files were submitted to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) last year.

The PPS received two investigation files from the PSNI in January and June 2022, but it was concluded that there was insufficient evidence to pursue the matter in the courts.

“Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time,” he said in a statement.

“My focus over the past four years has been to protect our children from the ongoing turmoil in our family.

“I have left this matter in the hands of my legal team and ask that the privacy of our family is respected at this time.”