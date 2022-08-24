Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods team up to form new ‘technology-focused’ sports company

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods at the launch of their new company TMRW Sports

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have formed a new technology-focused company that will venture into “progressive approaches to sports, media and entertainment”.

The PGA Tour players revealed plans for TMRW Sports — pronounced as “tomorrow”.

Northern Irish man McIlroy and Woods are superstars of the golf world having won 19 major championships between them – with Woods collecting 15.

Woods is now in the twilight of his career while McIlroy is ranked fourth in the world and hoping to add to his major achievements.

Former president of NBC Sports' golf Mike McCarley is a co-founder and will be the CEO of TMRW.

“For the last few years off the course, I’ve been focused on helping to lead golf into its digital future,” McIlroy said.

“Now, by joining forces with Tiger, Mike and other TMRW Sports partners, we can shape the way media and technology improve the sports experience.”

Rory McIlroy with Tiger Woods

Woods added: “I am excited to work with TMRW Sports in bringing people more access to sports.

"So many athletes, entertainers and people I meet from all walks of life share our passion for sports, but they also share our desire to build a better future for the next generation of sports fans.

“Together, we can harness technology to bring fresh approaches to the sports we love.”

Additional partners and investors, along with early projects envisioned by TMRW Sports, will be announced soon.

Golfweek reported that Woods and McIlroy were creating a business that will see some of the top golfers in the world compete against each other in a “non-green grass, stadium environment”.

The venture reportedly had the approval of PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

It was discussed with some of the game’s elite players during a meeting, led by Woods, that was held before last week’s BMW Championship in Delaware.

Since 2019, McIlroy has been the face of GolfPass, a digital membership site, started by McCarthy and Golf Channel, on which he provides golf tips while also sharing glimpses of his personal life.

The Woods-McIlroy partnership comes during a tumultuous summer for the game with the arrival of the LIV Golf Invitational Series that has signed some prominent players to multi-year contracts.

It is anticipated that more significant acquisitions to be announced after the end of the Tour Championship.

Woods and McIlroy have both strongly opposed LIV while stating the case for the legitimacy and legacy of the PGA Tour.

McIlroy has hailed the role of Woods as the “alpha” figure in the PGA Tour’s fight against LIV Golf.

Last week top players met to discuss the threat of the Saudi-funded breakaway.

Afterwards, McIlroy said it was “awesome” that all the top players on the Tour were in “agreement and alignment” regarding the direction of travel.