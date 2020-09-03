Rory McIlroy and wife Erica announce birth of daughter Poppy Kennedy

Rory McIlroy with his wife Erica Stoll and Rory’s parents Gerry and Rosie

Northern Ireland golf star Rory McIlroy has announced the birth of his first child.

Daughter Poppy Kennedy was born on Monday at 12.15pm.

"She is the absolute love of our lives. Mother and baby are doing great," Rory tweeted.

"Massive thank you to all the staff at Jupiter Medical Center and Dr Sasha Melendy for their amazing care."

He shared a snap of the tot's tiny hand wrapped around his little finger.

The couple had kept the pregnancy a secret, but the news was leaked inadvertently when a commentator let the cat out of the bag.

Steve Sands, of the Golf Channel, let out the secret when he revealed that the couple were expecting a girl during a broadcast on Saturday.

It came during the third round of the $9.5m BMW Championship at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois where Rory was among the leaders.

Ahead of the birth Rory spoke of his excitement to the Golf Digest website.

"We're about to be parents very soon, so we're obviously super excited," he said.

"We've been sharing the news with friends and family, obviously, but I didn't think it was something that I really particularly needed to share out here.

"It's a private matter, but we're really excited and can't wait for her to get here."

Rory met Erica Stoll during the 2012 Ryder Cup, when the New York woman was then working for the Professional Golf Association of America.

She famously helped Rory make his tee time for an important Sunday singles match after he overslept.

They began officially dating in 2015 and were married in April 2017 at Ashford Castle in Co Mayo.

The couple later settled in Juniper, 85 miles north of Miami. Rory bought an £8.5m mansion in the Bears Club golf development which was founded by golf legend Jack Nicklaus in 1999.

Rory previously told the Irish Independent that "for me, Erica brings such a level of normality to everything".

"She has a calming presence, a sereneness and that's not just on me; it is noticeable in any company," he said.

"She never wants to be the centre of attention and is always very comfortable in the background."

McIlroy has already ruled himself out of the Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open, telling reporters that he was unlikely to play outside of America any time soon.

When discussing his thought process behind this decision, the Northern Irish man neatly sidestepped letting the cat out of the bag by saying: "I'm planning to stay in the States.

"I don't see myself travelling internationally for a while.

"I just want to spend time at home and not travel too much in the next few months."