Rory McIlroy invests in Irish Covid testing firm tipped for £700m valuation

Co Down golf ace is stakeholder in major health diagnostics co mpany

Rory McIlroy has emerged as a funder of a medical testing company tipped to reach a valuation of $1bn (£700m).

The golfer's investment vehicle was involved in a funding round that raised $71m (£50m) for LetsGetChecked, the Irish-based health insights company.

LetsGetChecked, founded in 2013, offers home testing for a variety of conditions but has expanded due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dublin-headquartered Symphony Investments, Mr McIroy's investment arm, has a stake in the company, as well as various other ventures mainly linked to health and golf.

The US is the main market for LetsGetChecked and it was among the first to get approval for its Covid testing kits to be sold direct to consumers and retailers.

"This product has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARSCoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens; and… emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration" of the pandemic, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stated.

The company has attracted significant funding, including from the Holywood golfer, and there is some talk of it reaching valuation of $1bn, so-called unicorn status.

It offers home laboratory biomarker testing services, including screening for a variety of conditions, fertility, heart health, digestive health, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and certain cancers. The company claims it is an alternative to going to a clinic for diagnostic testing.

Mr McIlroy is also involved in another health-related venture, the German-based Kaia Health, which has developed an app to help in the treatment of back and muscle pains.

The golfer has stated that his involvement with the company is linked to his own "early back pain experience".

Kaia Health revenues grew by 600% last year as face-to-face appointments with doctors dwindled due to the spread of the virus, according to a report in the Sunday Times newspaper.

According to the same publication, Mr McIIroy is also invested in various other sports and health-related companies, Golf Genuis, Golf Now, Golf Pass and Whoop.

Whoop is a wearable performance tracker, the company describing it as a digital fitness and health coach. It recently raised $100m (£70m) in financing, giving it a total valuation of $1.2bn (£900m) for its product, which costs users $30 (£21) a month.

The golfer is heavily involved in projects with NBC, the US broadcaster. They joined forces to launch Golf Pass, which dubs itself as the go to place for golf, to play, watch, learn, travel and shop.

With its pass, users can book tee times, find the right balls and are granted access to streamed content that includes tips from top golfers.

Golf Now is an online booking search engine, with offices in Orlando and Belfast.

It was announced the golfer was also involved in the stock market-listed Drive Shack, which is developing entertainment centres based on golf driving ranges.

The company plans to open what are called high technology mini-golf centres, with the first due to open in Dallas and Washington DC.

While the company has said the golfer “is highly engaged and committed" to the business, it is not known whether he has invested any money at this point.