Rory McIlroy suffered nightmares after 9/11 attacks and admits not playing football since 2015 horror injury

Rory McIlroy during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in April. Pic: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.

Rory McIlroy has admitted he used to have nightmares of planes crashing into his family home or Holywood Golf Club after taking off from Belfast City Airport, following the 9/11 atrocity.

The former world number one golfer was just 12-years-old at the time of the attacks and said he has “never been a great flyer”, but while he is comfortable flying across the world, he’s “much better” when his family is with him.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian, the 32-year-old Holywood golfer also revealed he hasn’t played football since rupturing ankle ligaments in a friendly game with his friends in 2015.

The devastating blow came just a week before aiming to defend The Open Championship.

Recalling the events of 9/11, McIlroy said he remembers the day “really clearly” after coming home from school.

“I had a disciplinary meeting at Shandon Park Golf Club that night,” he recalled.

After further questioning on the meeting, McIlroy admitted he and a few juniors “took some golf buggies around” but said it “certainly” wasn’t the maddest thing he has ever done.

The year 2014 was special for McIlroy after winning his third major championship – The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool – following his success at the 2011 US Open and the 2012 PGA Championship.

His fine form going into 2015 saw him as one of the favourites to lift the Claret Jug at St Andrew’s but a game of football on an artificial pitch in Holywood resulted in disaster.

The game, which was just a friendly game between a group of friends, ended up stalling McIlroy’s career as he ruptured the ligaments in his left ankle. He has not played football since, “and deliberately” so.

“I don’t want to do that again,” he explained. “I pride myself on not making the same mistake twice. I have played other things but never football because that could happen.”

Seven years after the injury, he admitted to a deeper impact caused by the injury than he has acknowledged.

“It certainly halted my momentum in the majors,” he said. “I did what I did in 2014. I finished fourth in the 2015 Masters where Jordan Spieth played great. I made a run at the US Open that year. So for four majors in a row, I won two and was close in the others.

“That sense of invincibility in the majors, the sense of giving myself chance after chance … I don’t want to say it disappeared but I used to turn up to majors and feel like I had a good chance. It’s a mindset thing, a confidence thing. Maybe my confidence was just dented a little bit from that episode.”

Zach Johnson was crowned 2015 Open champion as McIlroy was desperately trying to regain fitness.

“When you are in these major championships it feels like it is the biggest thing in the world,” he said.

“Being removed from it and going through rehab with my ankle made me realise people were just getting on with their lives. I had fresh perspective and a fresh appreciation from that.

“The world keeps on moving. I remember being in the gym on the Monday, the day that Open finished, scraping around to find a TV that even had it on.”