Rory McIlroy’s the richest swinger in town racking up £1,400 in winnings with each stroke

Holywood star has earned more than any other golfer on PGA Tour during career, according to new figures

Rory McIlroy has the most valuable swing in golf, new figures show.

The Holywood star has earned more than any other golfer per swing of his club — and is estimated to have racked up a massive $1,920 (£1,378) in winnings with each stroke during his PGA Tour career.

He has earned over $53m (£38m) in prize money, including $32m (£23m) as a FedEx Cup bonus.

Without the FedEx Cup bonus, Tiger Woods has earned the most per swing, bringing in $1,354 (£972) per shot.

The research was conducted by bookmakers William Hill in its ‘Golden Swing’, which took the top 15 ranked golfers on the PGA Tour and broke down their career earnings per year.

The betting company also added stats from Woods’ prime between 2000 and 2010 into the mix.

The figure was then divided by the golfers’ performances on the fairways and greens to find the actual value of each stroke they played as of January 2021.

It found that four-time major winner McIlroy, who has competed at 182 official events, was the highest earner, followed by Woods ($1,675 or £1,202), Justin Thomas ($1,561, £1,120) and Dustin Johnson ($1,420, £1,019) — with FedEx bonuses included.

McIlroy is ranked 13th in the world and has not won a Major championship since 2014.

The 31-year-old made an early exit from the Masters earlier this month for only the second time in his career. McIlroy carded an opening 76 at Augusta National and followed that up with a two-over 76 to finish three shots off the cut line and 13 shots back of then leader Justin Rose.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 PGA Tour season was officially the most rewarding year for its players to date.

According to William Hill, the average earnings per swing last year came in at $1,578 (£1,133), compared to $569 (£408) in 2010.

McIlroy’s most successful year was 2019 as he averaged $4,853.10 (£3,484) per golf swing, thanks in large part to scooping the sport’s largest cash prize — $15m (£10.8m) — for his second FedEx Cup victory at the Tour Championship.

A breakdown of the previous decade saw McIlroy earn $730 (£524) per swing in 2010, $853 (£612) in 2011, $2,938 (£2,109) in 2012, $493 (£354) in 2013, $2,319 (£1,665) in 2014, $1,934 (£1,388) in 2015, $3,640 (£2,613) in 2016, $754 (£541) in 2017, $1,105 (£793) in 2018, £4,853 (£3,484) in 2019 and $1,295 (£930) in 2020.

Masters champion Johnson averaged $6,168.52 (£4,428) per swing in 2020, while Woods earned $5,033.06 (£3,163) per shot in 2007.

That year saw Woods win seven times on the PGA Tour, as well as landing the US PGA Championship. He earned $10.9m (£7.8m) in 2007 alone.

McIlroy is yet to win the elusive green jacket at the Masters in Augusta, but his swing per earnings saw him finish eighth ($804, £577) out of the world’s top 15 golfers — plus Woods — in that tournament alone.

Patrick Reed came out on top in 2018, seeing him earn $1,716 (£1,232) per swing, while last year’s winner Johnson was close behind with $1,659 (£1,191).

Five-time Masters champion Woods came third with $1,608 (£1,154) per swing at Augusta.

A spokesperson for William Hill said: “We know that the PGA Tour winnings are always substantial which got us thinking, how much do these golfers really earn every time they swing their club?

“This season in particular looks set to be really exciting and we can’t wait to see who comes out on top.”