Rostrevor Road in Co Down closed due to gorse fire in Mourne Mountains

The damage to Cavehill on Tuesday morning following a gorse fire (Picture by Allan Preston).

Six fire appliances are currently in attendance at an ongoing gorse fire close to Hilltown in the Mourne Mountains.

Appliances have been sent from Newry Rathfriland, Armagh, Lurgan and Kilkeel Fire Stations and firefighters are currently using beaters to tackle the fire.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at 6.39am on Tuesday March 22.

The Rostrevor Road in Hilltown is currently closed and diversions are in place and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes for their journey.

It comes after the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service monitored a fire in the Cavehill area of north Belfast overnight and have returned to the scene this morning at first light.

Concerns were raised on Monday evening after 7.45pm as many residents spotted clouds of smoke and flames coming from the hills.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland and Rescue Service told the Belfast Telegraph that accessing the scene at night is difficult, but they did not believe the fire is presenting a risk.