Rotten shellfish dumped in Belfast for third time in a month… councillor calls for investigation

The fish dumped in the area has been causing a stink. Pic LDR

A Lisburn and Castlereagh councillor has called on the authority to conduct a full investigation after a load of shrimp were dumped illegally in a part of east Belfast.

The DUP’s Sharon Skillen said it was “extremely irresponsible” that the incident had occurred for the third time within the last month.

It’s unknown who is dumping the fish but the Dundonald elected representative said residents were being left vexed by the issue.

She added: “This is extremely irresponsible and has happened three times in the past month.

“Residents that live and exercise here have to stick to an awful smell and an unsightly mess.

“The person doing this needs to be caught, I have asked for a full investigation by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s environmental health.”

The council said enforcement officers would “monitor and investigate the site” to identify any evidence that could lead to the source of dumping.

A spokesperson added: “We are aware of a dumping incident in Dundonald at the weekend.

“The council has taken immediate action to remove the dumped shellfish items from the area. A clean-up operation took place on the morning of August 31.

“We would encourage anyone who spots anything suspicious to contact the Environmental Health team on 0289244 7300 or email ehealth@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk.”