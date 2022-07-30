Row over ratepayers funding councillor’s trip to event in Wales

North Down and Ards members clash about Swansea conference

A row over politicians attending events at ratepayers’ expense has erupted on Ards and North Down Borough Council.

Discussions got heated over a decision to send an elected representative to the Association for Public Service Excellence (APSE) conference in Swansea in September.

A council report recommending attendance at the conference said the organisation “supports local authorities to develop strong and sustainable public services”.

Members were asked to nominate one councillor for the two-day event in Wales.

They were told no council officials were available to attend, despite the invite being for two.

The conference is free, but those attending are responsible for travel and subsistence costs.

The ratepayer will cover the £108 return flight to Bristol, the £40 train to Swansea, and the £200 bill for three nights’ accommodation — a total of £348.

Alliance’s Gillian Greer proposed party colleague Alan McDowell, and received majority support from the chamber.

She said: “I think it is important that the council has a representative at this conference.

“I had a look through the details of the agenda for the conference, and you can see a number of issues that are affecting our council, in particular waste and resources.”

The SDLP’s Joe Boyle said: “We are part of this, there is information that is sought after that could be useful to this council, and we need to know what is going on.

“It would be a bit strange if there is a conference coming up and we don’t have a representative.”

But independent unionist Tom Smith branded it “a waste of money”.

He added: “There is no reason why this can’t be held by Zoom.

“Here we are again. I thought we were in a climate emergency. What are the CO2 emissions from sending people to this?

“There is nothing that will be said at this conference that couldn’t be emailed to us, or discussed over Zoom.”

The UUP’s Carl McClean said: “There is a time and a place where face-to-face meetings are really essential, particularly if there is a lot of horse-trading and networking going on.

“But if it is just the dissemination of information, well in this day and age we need to start thinking about having those meetings on Zoom, or having information emailed across.”

All councillors except Mr Smith and the DUP’s Alistair Cathcart supported sending a delegate to the APSE conference.