Rower injured after firework thrown into boat off Belfast bridge

A rower has suffered injuries after a firework was thrown off the Ormeau Road Bridge into a passing boat.

The incident took place in south Belfast on Tuesday.

Just after 4.30pm, police received a report that a group of young people had been throwing fireworks at people using boats on the river.

Later, at around 5pm, police received a further report that a rowing boat had sustained significant damage and one of the rowers had been injured.

Police attended the scene and located a group who matched the description of the reports.

A small amount of fireworks were recovered and a 12-year-old male was taken home and cautioned in relation to a number of offences in the presence of his parents.

He will now be referred to the youth diversion officer, police said.

PSNI Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick warned of the dangers of misusing fireworks.

“Unfortunately, at this time of year we begin to see an increase in incidents involving fireworks. The misuse of fireworks, which are essentially made up of explosive materials, is an extremely reckless act, which can result in serious harm and life changing injuries," he said.

"This irresponsible action not only threatened the life of the people using boats on the river, but also of the person throwing the fireworks and those who were also present at that time.

“It is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence and if detected, you can be fined up to £5,000 for breaking the law.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident who has yet to come forward, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1388 of 6 October 2020. I would also ask anyone with information about the illegal sale of fireworks to contact police so we can address this issue.

“You can also submit an online report using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous."