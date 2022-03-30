Roy Reynolds murder: PSNI granted additional time to question three suspects over Carrickfergus reservoir death

A picture of murder victim Roy Reynolds has been issued by police as they confirmed his identity on Tuesday.

Three people arrested in connection with the murder of 54-year-old Roy Reynolds are to remain in custody after the PSNI were granted an extension to continue questioning them.

Two men – a 32-year-old and 68-year-old – and a 48-year-old woman were all arrested by detectives from the Major Investigation Team .

The PSNI were granted an extension to continue questioning the suspects until midnight on Thursday.

Mr Reynolds’ body was discovered at a reservoir in Carrickfergus on Monday morning.

The man was thought to have been attacked at a property in Derrycoole Way and then transported to Carrickfergus where an attempt was made to dispose of the body.

The two men were arrested after officers stopped a silver vehicle just before 7am in the Clonmore Green area of Newtownabbey on Monday morning.

The vehicle has been seized for examination and was said to have contained forensic links to the victim.

The victim was well known in the Rathcoole area.

Known as ‘Fobby’, locals say he was a “bit of a character” whose main interest was supporting Rangers Football Club.

A woman walking her dog found his partially submerged in water at a reservoir in Carrickfergus at around 8.45am on Monday morning.