Roy Reynolds murder: Victim’s family say they ‘cannot come to terms’ with his death

The family of Roy Reynolds, who was murdered in Newtownabbey on Monday, have said his death has left a “huge void” in their lives.

Mr Reynolds’ body was discovered at a reservoir in Carrickfergus on Monday morning.

The 54-year-old was thought to have been attacked at a property in Derrycoole Way and then transported to Carrickfergus where an attempt was made to dispose of the body.

Two men – a 32-year-old and 68-year-old – and a 48-year-old woman were all arrested by detectives from the Major Investigation Team.

The PSNI was granted an extension to continue questioning the suspects until midnight on Thursday.

The two men were arrested after officers stopped a silver vehicle just before 7am in the Clonmore Green area of Newtownabbey on Monday morning.

The vehicle has been seized for examination and was said to have contained forensic links to the victim.

In a statement released by the Ulster Unionist Party on Thursday, Mr Reynolds’ family said they “cannot come to terms with his murder” and appealed for privacy.

“Our priority now is to stay strong and support one another, as we all attempt to come to terms with the dreadful events of Monday,” the family added.

They also appealed to anyone with any information to contact the PSNI immediately.

“We urge anyone who has any information, no matter how small it may seem, to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers,” continued the family.

“This would be greatly appreciated by the family as we prepare to bury Roy, who was a much loved father, grandfather, brother and friend.”

Mr Reynolds was well known in the Rathcoole area.

Known as ‘Fobby’, locals say he was a “bit of a character” whose main interest was supporting Rangers Football Club.

A woman walking her dog found his body partially submerged in water at a reservoir in Carrickfergus at around 8.45am on Monday morning.