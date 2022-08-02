Royal Black announce return of traditional August parades beginning with Maguiresbridge on Saturday

Marchers last year making their way through Kesh as part of the Co.Fermanagh Royal Black Parade.

The Royal Black Institution’s annual Fermanagh Parade is to return to its normal setup following the end of the pandemic, organisers have announced.

Around 35 preceptories and bands will convene in Maguiresbridge on Saturday, with those joining the event including the Black’s Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson and the former Ulster Unionist Party leader and Co Fermanagh Grand Master Tom Elliott.

The event commemorates the 1689 Battle of Newtownbutler and will make its way through the village before a religious service will be held at a demonstration field on Lisnaskea Road at 2pm.

Mr Elliott welcomed the return of the parade’s traditional setup after last year’s “scaled down” event in Kesh.

“Like many organisations we have undergone many restrictions due to Covid,” he said.

“This is the first year of the event returning to its traditional focus, and the organisers have done a magnificent job to get everything ready.

“It will be a great day out for all the family – a wonderful spectacle with some top-grade music on display.”

Rev Anderson added: “I am looking forward to the parade and religious service in Fermanagh, and the opportunity to renew acquaintances and meet new friends.

“Institution members in the scenic lakeland county are noted for delivering a relaxed, family-focused event.

The parade will begin at Hunter’s field on the Tempo Road before the main procession, which begins at 12.30pm.

Bands taking part will include Moyne Pipe Band, Sister Susan Graham Accordion Band, Brookeborough Flute Band, and Tempo Silver Band.

A charity collection will also be held on the day in aid of the Air Ambulance in Northern Ireland.

The organisation also announced the return of the last Saturday parades across Northern Ireland on August 27, taking place at Ballyclare, Bangor, Dromore, Killylea, Portrush and Sion Mills.

Typically the parades involve 17,000 members with accompanying bands at six locations but last year were scaled-back to avoid larger crowds gathering at the events.

In 2020 the demonstration were cancelled and replaced by wreath-laying ceremonies.