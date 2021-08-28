Royal Black Institution holds first ‘Last Saturday’ events since 2019

Parades were cancelled last year due to the pandemic

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th August 2021 General view of the ‘Last Saturday’ Royal Black Institution parade in Lisburn, Co Antrim. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The ‘Last Saturday’ Royal Black Institution parade in Lisburn, Co Antrim. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The Royal Black Institution has held its traditional Last Saturday demonstrations across Northern Ireland for the first time since 2019.

A total of 28 scaled-back parades took place on Saturday to avoid larger crowds gathering at the events.

Normally the parades involve 17,000 members with accompanying bands at six locations.

In 2020 the demonstration were cancelled and replaced by wreath-laying ceremonies.

Sovereign Grand Master Reverend William Anderson, said: "Throughout this terrible pandemic, the Royal Black Institution has played a responsible role, cancelling meetings and processions in a bid to help curtail the spread of the virus.

"As a civic-minded and Christian organisation, many of our members played active roles in helping the sick and shielding."

Each of the parades will feature a short religious service and this year, the events will also include a celebration of Northern Ireland’s centenary.

The Royal Black Institution urged everyone attending the parades to comply with Covid-19 health regulations and guidance, and to follow directions given by the PSNI and event organisers.