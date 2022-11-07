Royal British Legion honours the fallen at Festival of Remembrance

The Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance took place on Saturday, with a musical programme highlighting “hope for the future”.

The event took place at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall where a 1,500-strong audience were treated to performances from Carrickfergus Soprano Susan Sheppherd, and the combined voices of Grosvenor Chorale, Carrickfergus Grammar choirs and the Northern Ireland Military Wives Choir. Military accompaniment was provided by the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment and the Bugles, Pipes and Drums of the 2nd Battalion the Royal Irish Regiment.

Philip Morrison, Northern Ireland district president, said: “From the children of serving personnel to the oldest veterans and everyone in between, the Royal British Legion is there for the Armed Forces community, every step of the way. I felt the festival programme represented that perfectly.

“The musical programme highlighted the hope for the future, whilst the moving Service of Remembrance provided an opportunity for reflection on the sacrifices of many.”

