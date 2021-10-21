Royal Hillsborough enjoys big day, despite Queen’s no-show

Ceremony: Children watch as members of The Hillsborough Fort Guard parade through the village yesterday. Credit: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

It wasn’t just Northern Ireland’s church leaders who were left disappointed by the Queen’s non-appearance yesterday — the good people of the newly-named Royal Hillsborough had also been hoping for a visit from the monarch.

Crowds of children waving flags smiled for the cameras, as the village received its letters patent — a first for Northern Ireland.

While the Queen was unable to attend, the Secretary of State — who shares her official residence at Hillsborough Castle — was on hand for the ceremony. A proud Lisburn & Castlereagh City Mayor Stephen Martin welcomed NI Secretary Brandon Lewis MP to unveil the letters patent — an official scroll that formalises the village’s royal status, which was announced earlier this year.

Mr Martin described it as ”a truly historic occasion”.

“With the Letters Patent now signed, sealed, and presented, the village has officially become known as Royal Hillsborough.

“This is an incredibly proud day as Hillsborough is now one of only four towns and villages in the UK with Royal Status and the first in Northern Ireland. This is a new and exciting chapter. It is only possible because of the many people who played their part in achieving this prestigious honour for the village.

“Whilst the name may have changed, one thing that remains is the warm and welcoming community. I was delighted to be able to give our local school children a sneak preview of the Letters Patent and to explain their significance.

The Hillsborough Fort Guard are inspected by Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant Gawn Rowan-Hamilton. Credit: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

“I have no doubt that Royal Hillsborough will be a stand-out part of Northern Ireland’s offering to the world. It already has so much to offer with beautiful Georgian built heritage, a historic palace, a unique shopping experience and of course the majestic lake and forest.

“I am proud to be Mayor today and to represent the people of Lisburn and Castlereagh during this moment in history. Today’s events will live long in my memory. Royal Status is a real cause for celebration. I look forward to what’s next for our very own Royal Hillsborough.”

Mr Lewis said it had been “an honour to be here on this historic evening for the village”.

“It’s a place of beauty and character, and one which truly deserves the Royal status that has been bestowed upon it.

“My family and I have had the pleasure of enjoying everything that Hillsborough has to offer during our time in Northern Ireland. Hillsborough Castle and the surrounding village has always been a welcoming home to many Secretaries of State for Northern Ireland and to its frequent royal visitors as well.

“The unveiling of the Letters Patent not only bestows a special honour on the village, it also recognises the unique history and close connections the area has to the Royal family, through Hillsborough Castle.

The Hillsborough Fort Guard. Credit: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

“This Royal recognition is further affirmation of the beautiful and special locations that exist in Northern Ireland and of the huge potential that there is here.”