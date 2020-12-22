Royal Mail assures NI customers over Christmas present deliveries after European services suspended

Royal Mail has moved to reassure customers in Northern Ireland after it suspended deliveries to mainland Europe amid transport restrictions due to the mutant coronavirus strain.

The company said it was also experiencing delays to Canada and Turkey, both of which were listed as part of its "on suspension" list.

Deliveries to the Republic of Ireland are unaffected.

After concerns from customers in Great Britain, it also said postage to here from GB is unaffected.

In a statement on its website, Royal Mail said: "We are working to keep as many international mail services running as possible given the current restrictions around air, road, ferry and train movements from the UK.

"Royal Mail has temporarily suspended all mail services to Europe, with the exception of the Republic of Ireland. We are keeping the situation under close and constant review."

The company said it was monitoring the "fast-moving situation" on an hourly basis, adding: "We're... ready to open our services as soon as we are able to once the restrictions have been lifted.

"We continue to explore all options. We're additionally experiencing delays to Canada and Turkey as air capacity is severely limited.

"We're working with our airline and postal/courier partners across the globe to maintain services, however delays should be expected."

Royal Mail also said it could not guarantee special delivery items posted on Wednesday (December 23) would arrive before Christmas due to the impact of the new coronavirus restrictions.

Meanwhile, Germany's DHL said it was temporarily suspending deliveries of packages to the UK.

Customers in GB said they were left confused around the postage of parcels to Northern Ireland.

One told the Belfast Telegraph: "I went to a post office in Asda, Wigan, to post a parcel to Northern Ireland and was told that they have had a memo this morning to say all post by air is now suspended.

"So my parents aren't getting their Christmas present this year," he said.

"I asked were they sure Northern Ireland is included in this as they took a parcel to my brother on the Isle of Man and was told that's okay as it's by boat.

"Merry Christmas from the Royal Mail then, especially this year."

Parcelforce Worldwide announced similar measures.

A spokesperson said: "Parcelforce Worldwide has temporarily suspended services to Europe, as well as Turkey and Canada due to the lack of available transport options. We are keeping the situation under close review. Customers should check our website for updates.

"There are many other countries responding in a similar vein, so we expect significant disruptions to our international services. All European exports and imports will be impacted, plus Canada and we expect other countries to follow.

"It is unclear how long these disruptions will remain, so we have taken the decision to temporarily suspend with immediate effect.

"We know how important these deliveries are to our customers and we would like to thank you for your understanding as we ask for our customers to be as patient as possible."

The closure of travel routes could not have come at a worst time for delivery firms, which were already experiencing a surge in demand, accelerated by the latest restrictions on retail and travel.

Along with deliveries for online shopping, those who are unable to travel to meet family over Christmas had turned to the postal service to deliver their presents.