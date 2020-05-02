Royal Mail locates missing pensions correspondence for former PSNI officers

It comes after former police officers expressed concerns that the letters have been missing for several weeks, amid fears they may had been intercepted.

The PSNI has appointed a senior officer to investigate the matter and said the force did not believe anyone can be identified as a former officer from the details on the documents.

In a statement on Saturday, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Royal Mail have informed police that undelivered pension payslips have now been located within Royal Mail Premises. We are continuing to review the matter in partnership with Royal Mail."

The PSNI said on Friday its Pensions Branch was aware that a number of payslips collected by Royal Mail at the end of March for retired officers remained undelivered.

The PSNI spokesperson said it had "appointed a senior investigating officer who shall work with Royal Mail to establish the circumstances and address any criminal justice matters which may unfold".

"PSNI Pensions Branch do not believe that there is any information on the payslips which would identify individuals as retired officers," the spokesperson added.

First Minister Arlene Foster had expressed concern over the matter and called for a "full and thorough investigation".