Royal Mail pays tribute to NI staff delivering letters using descriptions only

The letter that managed to find its way to journalist Emma Vardy in the BBC NI newsroom. Photo credit: Emma Vardy

Royal Mail has declared pride for its local postal workers who have gained recent praise in Northern Ireland for delivering letters to the correct addresses, using only the descriptions of the intended recipients.

Last week, Cushendall man Feargal Lynn recommended a ‘hearty applause’ for the national postal service after his postman successfully delivered a letter to his address, simply by following a brief history of his family in the area.

The full description on the Co Antrim musician’s correspondence read: “Lives across the road from the Spar, his ma and da used to own it, his mother was Mary and Da Joseph, moved to Waterfoot after he got married, plays guitar and used to run discos in the parochial hall and the hotel in the 80s. Friends with the fella runs the butchers in Waterfoot too.”

Following that, BBC’s Ireland Correspondent, Emma Vardy, took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that an envelope of a similar nature made its way to the BBC newsroom in Belfast for her.

The journalist’s envelope read: “Emma from England who likes surfing in Portrush and hiking up Cavehill, tells local stories from Ireland on the television every evening on BBC One. Recently engaged and plays football”.

Ms Vardy had interviewed Mr Lynn about the hilarious incident for BBC NI’s flagship News at Six programme, which is what may have prompted her sender to get in contact with the award-winning broadcaster in a similar way.

When contacted about the quirky trend, a Royal Mail spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph: "We know that local communities really value what our postmen and women are doing in these challenging times and we are proud of them, too.

"It is always gratifying when our customers recognise the hard work of their postmen or women who deliver in all weathers six days a week.”

Mr Lynn also told this newspaper that the reaction online to his hilarious depiction has left him “blown away”.

He described “laughing for around ten minutes” when he first got sight of the letter and said the details on the front brought back “so many memories from my youth”.

There are plenty more previous times in which postal workers from this part of the world have shown their true detective skills and eye for detail, too.

In 2015, a postcard sent all the way from Missouri with the not very helpful address of: "Albert, Cardonagh, Donegal" famously successfully made it to the letter box of Albert Doherty, a local Sinn Fein councillor.

Another incident that year saw a letter simply addressed to: "Your man Henderson that boy with the glasses" sent from Belfast to the town of Buncrana in Co Donegal and received by its intended recipient, Barry Henderson.