Royal Mail reveals NI one of the worst places in the UK for dog attacks on posties

NI is the second worst place in the UK for dog attacks

Northern Ireland is one of the worst places for dog attacks on postal workers, with an average of just over one attack every week.

Statistics published by the Royal Mail show that there were 56 incidents of dogs attacking its workers in Northern Ireland within the last year.

This is a 12% increase on the 50 dog attacks on Royal Mail staff last year.

The BT postcode area — which covers all of Northern Ireland — was placed second in the UK for dog attacks on postmen and women.

Overall in the UK there were 1,916 reported dog attacks in the period April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

Dog attacks on Royal Mail workers resulted in more than 3,014 days of absence in 2022/23 with the longest period of absence being 139 days.

Royal Mail health and safety director Lizz Lloyd said it is worrying to see how much the number of attacks has increased in the past year.

She urged dog owners in Northern Ireland and across the UK to consider the threat their dogs may pose to postal workers.

“We know the number of attacks rises during the school holidays and in the summer months when parents and children are at home and dogs are sometimes allowed unsupervised in the garden or out onto the streets without restraints,” she said.

“So, while we want our customers to enjoy being outside with their pets, we also want to ask them to consider the danger unsupervised dogs pose to our colleagues.”

This comes as the UK prepares to celebrate the 11th annual Dog Awareness Week which runs from July 3-9 and encourages responsible dog ownership.

Royal Mail knows that dogs are not inherently dangerous, but wants the public to understand that even the most placid animal can attack if it feels either it or its territory is being threatened.

During Dog Awareness Week it hopes dog owners will ensure they understand the often devastating impact of attacks on staff and is urging them to take proper measures to ensure their pets pose no threat to postal workers through responsible ownership.

Dave Joyce, national health and safety officer at the Communication Workers’ Union, said Dog Awareness Week will give owners a chance to consider how they can prevent their pet attacking postal workers.

“The key objective of Dog Awareness Week is primarily to remind the public to be aware of their legal and moral responsibilities to control their dogs and prevent dog attacks on postal workers who are providing them with a great public service,” he said.

Royal Mail is encouraging dog owners to place dogs in the back garden or a faraway room to ensure they are out of the way before the postman or postwoman arrives.

If it’s not practical for to keep your dog away from the postal worker, Royal Mail asks you to please consider fitting a secure mailbox on the edge of your property.