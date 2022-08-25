Royal Mail warns postal worker strike on Friday will cause ‘significant disruption’ to services in Northern Ireland

Royal Mail has admitted there is likely to be “significant disruption” to postal services ahead of a postal worker strike on Friday.

The walkout of around 115,000 posties will affect people in Northern Ireland alongside the rest of the UK, with further strike action on Wednesday of next week and September 8 and 9.

The company said people should continue to post their items and said they will do “everything we can to minimise disruption”.

The strike action over pay follows a vote 97.6% in favour by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “On Friday, we will see a tremendous outpouring of workers’ unity in villages, towns and cities across the country.

“There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.

“We can’t keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.

“When Royal Mail bosses are raking in £758 million in profit and shareholders pocketing in excess of £400 million, our members won’t accept pleads of poverty from the company.

“Postal workers won’t meekly accept their living standards being hammered by greedy business leaders who are completely out of touch with modern Britain.

“They are sick of corporate failure getting rewarded again and again.

“Royal Mail’s leadership have lost the dressing room – and unless they make efforts to get real on discussing a pay rise that postal workers deserve, serious disruption will continue.”

CWU deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger added: “Our members worked miracles during the pandemic and know full well what they are worth.

“They are fighting for a no strings, real-terms pay rise - something they are fully entitled to.

“Those managing Royal Mail Group are treating our members with contempt by imposing such a minimal amount.

“Royal Mail Group have failed to recognise the strength of feeling and have clearly lost the dressing room on pay, so they have left us with no choice but to fight.

“Our members deserve a pay rise that rewards their fantastic achievements in keeping the country connected during the pandemic, but also helps them keep up during this current economic crisis.

“We won’t be backing down until we get just that.”

A spokesperson from Royal Mail said: “We’re really sorry for the disruption that this strike action is likely to cause.

“We will do everything we can to minimise disruption and get our services back to normal as quickly as possible.

“Royal Mail has well-developed contingency plans, but they cannot fully replace the daily efforts of its frontline workforce.

“We will be doing what we can to keep services running, but customers should expect significant disruption.”