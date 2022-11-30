Royal Mail workers and university staff in Northern Ireland on strike

Royal Mail workers in Northern Ireland are taking part in strike action on Wednesday morning.

Also staging demonstrations were university lecturers and sixth form college staff across as part of UK-wide action.

Postal staff were seen outside Royal Mail’s Belfast headquarters in Tomb Street, with university staff also protesting outside Ulster University nearby in the city.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are also planning seven more strikes in December, including on Christmas Eve.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU), National Education Union (NEU) and University and College Union (UCU) said Wednesday's action was being solidly backed by their members, who were receiving messages of support from members of the public.

However, a Royal Mail spokesman said: "The CWU is striking at our busiest time, holding Christmas to ransom for our customers, businesses and families across the country.

Staff outside Ulster University Credit: Press Eye

"We apologise to our customers and strongly urge them to post early for Christmas.

"We are proud to have the best pay and conditions in our industry. In an industry dominated by the 'gig economy', insecure work and low pay, our model sets us apart and we want to preserve it.

"Despite losing more than £1 million a day, we have made a best and final pay offer worth up to 9%. Strike action has already cost our people £1,000 each and is putting more jobs at risk.

"The money allocated to the pay deal should be going to our people, but it risks being eaten away by the costs of further strike action.

"We once again urge the CWU to call off strike action. We remain available to meet to discuss our best and final offer."