Royal tour: Edward and Sophie kick off a busy day at opening of leisure centre

Branching out: Sophie, Countess of Wessex meets children during a visit to the supplier for the Centenary Trees for Schools scheme

The Earl and Countess of Wessex opened a new leisure centre as they toured Northern Ireland yesterday.

The royal couple carried out a series of engagements across counties Armagh, Antrim and Down, including a visit to the Balmoral Show.

Edward and Sophie arrived on Wednesday, attending a reception at Hillsborough Castle.

Yesterday, the couple headed to Co Armagh, where they met staff at the South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon.

They spoke to medical professionals involved in the Covid-19 vaccination programme, which South Lake hosted as a regional centre, and unveiled a plaque to officially open the facility.

Speaking at the event, Lord Mayor Alderman Glenn Barr spoke of the vision behind the centre and his pride.

He said: “It is an honour and a privilege today to have the Earl and Countess of Wessex present with us to celebrate the official opening of the largest investment project within our council area to date, one that we as members of the council are extremely proud of.

"This facility is about much more than just a leisure centre, it has been an ambitious and challenging project that now provides access to a wide range of health and wellbeing facilities for people of all ages, abilities and fitness levels.”

The couple then learned more about local horticulture during a visit to specialist nursery, Craigmore Trees in Portadown.

Craigmore is the supplier for the NIO’s Centenary Trees for Schools initiative, which has seen schools offered a native tree for planting to mark the centenary year.

The Earl and Countess met local school children to hear about their selection of a tree to commemorate the centenary.

At the Elmfield Estate in Gilford, Co Down, the couple spoke to local producers, artisans and customers at its wholefood and wellbeing market.

In Co Antrim, they visited the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum, undertaking a tour of the facility’s award-winning exhibition and tracing the history of linen production in Ulster.

The Earl and Countess ended the day at the Balmoral Show, meeting organisers, exhibitors and participants. They visited the equestrian arena, viewed livestock and sampled local artisan food produce.