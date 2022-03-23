Royal visit: Curtain call for Prince Charles at Belfast’s Grand Opera House

The Prince of Wales officially reopened Belfast’s Grand Opera House on Wednesday afternoon after his visit to CS Lewis Square with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

It was following the theatre’s recent £12.2 million restoration and development project.

Inside the 1895 auditorium, which has now been restored to its original grandeur, the Prince of Wales was greeted on stage by May McFettridge who this year celebrates a record-breaking 32 years as Dame of the Grand Opera House pantomime.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall during a public walkabout in CS Lewis Square, east Belfast on March 23rd, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The Prince of Wales speaks to members of the public during a tour of CS Lewis Square, Connswater Greenway, Belfast, and to visit the stalls along the Narnia-themed sculpture walk, which showcase East Side Partnership's community activities, on the second day of his two-day visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 23, 2022. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

His Royal Highness also met broadcaster and comedian, Tim McGarry as well as Ruth Bothwell, lead conservator who oversaw the restoration of the renowned auditorium.

The audience was then entertained with a short performance by members of the theatre’s summer youth production.

The visit was part of a four-day trip to the island of Ireland by Prince Charles and Camilla for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prince Charles and Camilla walked through the wardrobe and into CS Lewis Square in east Belfast as crowds cheered on for the future king and queen consort.

HRH The Prince of Wales officially reopens Belfast's Grand Opera House today following the Theatre's £12.2 million restoration. Photo by Aaron McCracken

The Queen, who this year is celebrating 70 years on the throne, was due to visit Northern Ireland last October but cancelled the trip on medical grounds.

HRH The Prince of Wales officially reopens Belfast's Grand Opera House today following the Theatre's £12.2 million restoration. During the visit The Prince was welcomed by Chief Executive Ian Wilson. Photo by Aaron McCracken

The royal couple’s visit to the east Belfast square featured a Narnia-themed sculpture walk with stalls showcasing community activities, where onlookers clapped in the spring sunshine.

A snow queen on stilts and a talented Mr Tumnus provided entertainment for them as they passed through the square before posing at the famous wardrobe statue and meeting some members of the public.

During the walkabout with well-wishers, one Belfast woman asked Prince Charles “how’s your mummy keeping?” to which he replied, “she’s doing well.”

Violet Massey was there with friends Annie King and Valerie Duff who were all from the local area.

Violet said: “It is so wonderful, to see our future king in person!”

“When I asked him how his mother was, I said would he tell her that we all in Belfast just love her and that we were asking about her and he said I will.”

Valerie Duff owns the Waakisa charity shop on the Holywood Road and revealed that when she heard Prince Charles and Camilla would be making an appearance only a short distance away, she shut up shop and hot-footed it over to CS Lewis Square to catch a glimpse of the couple.

“We closed the shop and left all our stuff outside just to see them,” said Valerie.

“I met Camilla a few years ago and I said it was lovely to see you again and she said it was lovely to see me as well.

“Both of them came over and shook my hand, they were just so lovely.”

Annie King said that Camilla complimented her and Violet’s matching crown pins they were wearing for the occasion.

“She said they were just lovely,” said Annie.

“It was just an honour and you feel so much pride when they come over, they’re so down to earth, some other ones might walk on, but they came over, they come down to your level.”

The duchess visited the Holywood Arches Library during the visit to CS Lewis Square, adjacent to the Narnian-themed sculpture, where she met staff from Libraries NI, a Knit and Natter group and the library's book club.

Prince Charles and Camilla began their Northern Ireland visit in Cookstown on Tuesday.

The last time they visited the region was in May 2021 and are set to visit the Republic of Ireland later this week. The last time they visited ROI was in 2019.