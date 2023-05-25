Royals amazed by dancing garden on first trip to NI since the coronation

The King and Queen were greeted by hundreds of well-wishers after the royal couple touched down in Northern Ireland for their first official visit since the coronation.

Charles and Camilla were warmly welcomed by members of the public who lined the barriers around Hazelbank park as the royals arrived to formally open the Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey slightly earlier than scheduled.

Greeted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Stephen Ross, Lord Lieutenant David McCorkell, North Belfast Sinn Fein MP John Finuane, and schoolchildren from the surrounding area, the King ‘untied’ the bow on the gate to the garden, which features a large metal bandstand named in his and his wife’s honour.

The engagement marked the start of a two-day visit to Northern Ireland, with the couple later making their way to a garden party at Hillsborough Castle.

Speaking shortly after he guided the royals around the metal bandstand, which was frequently compared to a Disneyland attraction due to its animatronic dancing bushes, the man behind the design — award-winning gardener Diarmuid Gavin — highlighted the importance of the event.

“It was a very special occasion — my mum, wife and all the people who built the garden as well as the politicians and members of the council, there were all here,” said Mr Gavin.

“To have everyone we’ve worked alongside so extensively with here and gathered is incredible and to have the King and Queen come to this part of Newtownabbey, it’s a beautiful location.”

Asked about their reaction to the garden as he showed them his creation, Mr Gavin said the royal couple “got the humour” aspect of its design. It features embedded bubble machines which go off every 15 minutes alongside a recording of ‘Pure Imagination’ from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory or ‘Bring Me Sunshine’ the Morecambe and Wise show theme song.

“They thought it was very funny, they got the references — the planting all around it I knew he would like, the sense of humour is what the Queen liked.

“They were surprised at what it was, it was amazing for a King who has seen everything, to react like that.

“We were united by the joy of it all.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla with garden designer Diarmuid Gavin

Asked about his inspiration for the garden, which has a ‘secret garden’ element complete with wooden swing, Mr Gavin said he was inspired by a famous Tim Burton film.

“I wanted to create something that was both beautiful, and slightly Edward Scissorhands-esque,” he added.

“Every 15 minutes it does something which captures everyone’s imagination whether you’re three or 93. I wanted a garden which could entertain and then go back to being just a garden.”

Principal of Abbots Cross Primary School, Joanne Griffith said her pupils had loved singing for the royals, alongside pupils from Templepatrick Primary and Hill Croft special school.

“They’ve had such a wonderful day and really enjoyed the singing. It’s been so exciting for them,” she said.

“Both King Charles and Queen Camilla stopped and spoke to them. They asked the name of the school and how rehearsals had went for them.”

The pupils from Primary 4 and 5 sang parts of ‘Invocation: A Coronation Hymn’ — a song specially written in honour of the King and Queen’s coronation earlier this month, which featured the vocals of schoolchildren across Co Antrim.

“It was thrilling for them, I really couldn’t be more proud of them all, it’s been a fantastic day,” added Ms Griffith.

Amongst the schoolchildren and teachers in attendance were political and community figures from the borough.

The event was extra special for newly-elected 18-year-old councillor Lewis Boyle, who became the youngest representative in Northern Ireland last week.

The royal visit marked his first engagement in the role — and took place ironically just a couple of hours after his politics A-level exam.

“I just sat my A-level politics exam this morning and then jumped in the car straight here to meet the royals,” the Alliance representative said.

“If any day was going to give the election a run for its money, this is certainly it. It was action packed. It’s fantastic to be here to meet His and Her Majesty in my first official engagement.

“This is a great garden for the public. I can’t wait for people to use it,” Cllr Boyle added.

SDLP councillor Rosin Lynch said: “It’s always a good day when visitors come to Northern Ireland, and I’m very happy to welcome King Charles and his wife Camilla, for this special event.”

King Charles III at a garden party at Hillsborough Castle (Photo by Brian Lawless)

DUP MLA Philip Brett said it was “poignant” for him that the first royal visit by Charles here was to his area.

“During my time on the council here we worked hard to deliver this amazing project by Diarmuid Gavin,” he said.

“You can see by the turnout people are thrilled to see the King and Queen on their first visit to Northern Ireland and as someone who represents here, it’s particularly poignant it’s north Belfast.”

The event also featured local artwork on display as well as a cake baked in the shape of a crown. The King took the honour of cutting the first slice, but chose not to take a bite.

However, not everything went smoothly, with an ambulance crew having to attend the event shortly after the King and Queen’s departure to help an attendee who appeared to have fainted during the visit.

Mayor Ross said it was nerve-racking having the responsibility of showing the royal couple around the new attraction in Newtownabbey.

“After I got over being nervous, the King and Queen are so down to earth and made things so easy for me. It was a gift. They’ve loved the humour of the garden, they loved the floral aspect and they really loved our future plans for Antrim and Newtownabbey,” he said.

“This (visit) has been on the cards for a long time, and we are very proud it’s happened. This is a lovely place.”

Teasing a future visit, Mayor Ross said the King promised he’ll be back very soon to honour Antrim and Newtownabbey in the future.