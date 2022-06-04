Royals put on a united front as Northern Ireland guests hail special service

Duke and Duchess of Sussex join relatives for the first time since stepping back from duties

Ceremony: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Zara Tindall at St Paul’s Cathedral.. Credit: Henry Nicholls

People from Northern Ireland have told of their pride at being part of a service of thanksgiving to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The royal family were united at the event yesterday, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly joining relatives for the first time since they stepped back from official duties.

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales. Credit: Victoria Jones

The Duchess of Cambridge said the Queen was missing from the gathering because while she had enjoyed Thursday’s celebrations, the day had been “very tiring” for the 96-year-old.

Harry and Meghan were the focus of attention for many, but they were relegated to a second-row seat during the service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The Queen watched the event on TV from Windsor Castle after suffering “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities that included a double balcony appearance and the lighting of a commemorative beacon.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the monarch, a passionate horse owner and breeder, would also not be attending today’s Epsom Derby. The Queen, who has been experiencing episodic mobility problems, was not expected to attend the event but is likely to watch it on TV.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson at the National Service of Thanksgiving. Credit: Daniel Leal

Yesterday’s service of thanksgiving fell on the second day of the national commemorations marking the monarch’s milestone 70-year reign.

More than 2,000 people filled the historic cathedral, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was booed by the crowd outside, Cabinet ministers, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, the first ministers of the devolved governments and every living former prime minister.

There were smiles from the royals and ripples of laughter from the congregation as the Archbishop of York compared the monarch’s love of horse racing to her long reign, suggesting it “reflects the distance of Aintree more than the sprints of Epsom”.

The Queen was, the Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell said, “still in the saddle”. He also hailed her for “staying the course”, with Olympic equestrian Zara smiling at the remarks, along with the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Noted horsewoman the Princess Royal nodded in approval as the Archbishop suggested the Queen’s long reign had “less dressage than people imagine”.

“With endurance, through times of change and challenge, joy and sorrow, you continue to offer yourself in the service of our country and the commonwealth,” he said his sermon.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral. Credit: Henry Nicholls

“Your Majesty, we’re sorry you’re not with us this morning, but we are so glad you are still in the saddle. And we are all glad that there is still more to come.”

Among those from Northern Ireland who attended the service was Presbyterian Moderator the Right Reverend Dr David Bruce

He told the Belfast Telegraph: “This was one of the very significant events which the establishment does so well.

“There was a great mixture of dignity and ceremony, and it also had an important human touch.

“The sermon by the Archbishop of York was impressive, and it was a true reflection of our culture and society.

“It was the kind of event which the churches can do so well. I felt very privileged to be there. It was something which I will remember for the rest of my life.”

The moderator took part in the ecumenical group in the procession at St Paul’s alongside the Moderator of the Scottish Presbyterian Church and the President of the Methodist Church.

This was one of the last major engagements for Dr Bruce before he relinquishes office later this month.

Two other Irish church leaders attended the St Paul’s service, the Anglican Primate Dr John McDowell and the Methodist President the Reverend Dr Sahr Yambasu, who said he could hardly believe he was there.

He added: “Being at the service felt almost unreal. As I was waiting to process through the cathedral and take my seat at the front, I was thinking of my early life as a young boy brought up in Africa, and here I was soon to be sitting in the cathedral, hardly a stone’s throw away from the royal family. Only God Himself could have planned that.”

After the service, Dr Yambasu attended a lunch with other distinguished guests at the city’s Guildhall.

“It was also memorable. The food was plentiful and magnificent and the champagne was flowing, [but] I didn’t touch a drop because I’m a Methodist,” he said.

Catholic Primate Eamon Martin was unable to attend the service because he was ministering the Sacrament of Confirmation in Armagh.

However, he said in a tweet: “I offer prayers and blessings for Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, on her Platinum Jubilee”.

Public service was the theme at the heart of the event, with 400 people who had received royal honours, including NHS staff and key workers who were recognised for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, invited to the cathedral to watch proceedings.