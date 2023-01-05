RSPB offering unique post on Rathlin Island to help ferret out invasive species

A wildlife charity is looking a new resident to move to Rathlin Island to help improve bird population

In what must be one of the most unusual job adverts seen in Northern Ireland, a bird protection charity is seeking a ferret hunter for a small island off the north coast.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds has asked those interested in moving to Rathlin Island to become one of the world’s first ‘ferret trapping’ coordinators to apply for their new role.

The wildlife charity put out the call for a potential island resident on Tuesday with a lengthy list of desirable criteria including a firearm licence and experience of working in an “isolated and small community”.

Situated just off the north coast of Co Antrim, Rathlin Island is only six miles wide and one mile long and home to just over 150 people.

It’s a hot spot for wildlife experts who regularly come to live on the island for short periods of time to help with its sustainability and habitats, with the RSPB operating the Rathlin Nature Reserve.

“We’re looking for someone who will be able to adapt to island life,” said David Tosh, who works alongside RSPB and Causeway Coast Glens Heritage Trust.

“Of course, Rathlin isn’t too far from the mainland but there is a bit of a disconnect. You have to be prepared for things like ferries being cancelled and making sure you have everything you need.

“I think a lot of people will like the idea of working on an island, but we’re trying to be as honest as we can with people about the reality, because the bulk of the hard work will be during the winter.

“It’ll be short days and rubbish weather, so we want someone who is willing to get up when it’s dark and work when it’s wet. We know it won’t be everyone’s cup of tea.”

Ferrets are impacting bird breeding

The role is an industry first, with Mr Tosh saying the RSPB will be “writing the rule book” on the job for which they’ve been attempting to secure funding for over 20 years.

The RSPB said the successful candidate will lead “the ferret eradication team in the field” by managing a small team of people who will be maintaining traps all across the island.

Due to it’s proximity to the mainland, Mr Tosh says the island has never had a problem with typical predators such as foxes. However ferrets were introduced in the 1980s as a way to combat the rabbit population.

They have since had an impact on the island’s famous bird population such as puffins and black guillemots who are “naïve” about the predator on the island.

The role of the new island resident, who will be employed for up to five years, will essentially involve killing the invasive species.

“The ferrets are impacting the breeding success of the birds, so removing them will help conditions for them and to give them the best chance possible to improve their numbers. No one gets into this work because they like killing animals. Unfortunately we’re fixing a mistake which happened years ago,” said David.

“Rathlin is a spectacular location, and this is a unique job. It’s only going to happen once.

“This project has been talked about for 20 odd years, and we only got funding in the last few months for it. We’re really excited for the long term outcome for the island, we want to to get the island back to what people most remember.”