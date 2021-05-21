RTE issues apology to former Director of Public Prosecutions Barra McGrory QC

Irish broadcaster RTE has issued an on-air apology to the solicitor and former Director of Public Prosecutions for Northern Ireland, Barra McGrory QC.

The apology to Mr McGrory was issued on Friday during the Today with Claire Byrne show and referred to false comments made on the programme.

Issued just before midday, the statement related to a broadcast on the programme on May 6.

“In a broadcast on this programme, it was stated falsely that Barra Mcgrory QC, the well-known lawyer and former Director of Public Prosecutions for Northern Ireland, was politically motivated in directing the prosecutions of two former British Army soldiers over the death of Joe McCann in Northern Ireland in 1972,” they said.

“The statements were entirely untrue and without foundation. RTE unreservedly apologises to Mr McGrory.

“Furthermore, RTE is happy to positively acknowledge that Barra McGrory QC is rightly regarded as a legal practitioner of the highest competence, integrity and independence.”

Barra McGrory QC led the prosecution service in Northern Ireland between 2011 to 2017, when he then decided to leave the post to return to private legal practice.