RTE Toy Show appeal raises £500,000 for Northern Ireland children’s charities

A fundraising appeal from the RTE Toy Show has helped to raise £500,000 for children’s charities in Northern Ireland.

A total of 14 charities will now receive grants after the joint appeal from RTE and Community Foundation for Northern Ireland.

Last November, an audience of 1.8 million viewers across the island of Ireland raised £5.7m to help an estimated 1.1 million children.

Among those receiving grants in Northern Ireland will be South Lough Neagh Regeneration Association, which will use £20,000 of funding to provide children aged 1-11 with mental health and wellbeing support.

ADD-NI Limited, which provides empowerment services to young people with ADD and ADHD will also receive £20,000.

Home-Start Causeway will use over £17,000 of funding to establish an outreach service for families with young children in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Drumaness Cross Community Playgroup will use over £17,000 in funding to build an outdoor sensory garden.

Brain Injury Matters, which helps families to manage complex issues around brain injuries, will receive £48,000.

Nexus NI, which supports young victims of sexual trauma to rebuild their lives, will receive £71,700.

Circusful, which aims to bring the wonder and colour of the circus to children and young people, will receive £60,423

Kinship Care Northern Ireland, which addresses the essential needs of children and young people being brought up by grandparents or other family members, often in situations of severe poverty, will receive £75,000

Ryan Tubridy, host of the Late Late show, said: “The Irish public has simply blown us away with their generosity and kindness of spirit. The donations given will enrich the lives of children across our island who need it most to give them the support, care, and encouragement that they need. We want to offer a huge thank you to every single person who donated. We were truly overwhelmed with the response."

Róisín Wood CEO of the Community Foundation NI, added: “The RTE Toy show is a huge favourite watched by so many children, parents and grandparents across the entire island of Ireland. There is huge anticipation in so many households each year. To see that magic and energy continue after the night with so many worthy programmes being funded is something special.