Rubbish piles pictured on County Antrim road while council bin collection workers near end of week-long strike

Rubbish piled beside a bin on the A8 carriageway outside Larne. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Rubbish piled beside a bin on the A8 carriageway outside Larne on March 27th, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Rubbish piled beside a bin on the A8 carriageway outside Larne on March 27th, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Large numbers of bin bags filled to their brims have been pictured lining the side of a road in County Antrim.

The rubbish piles were seen placed beside a public bin alongside the A8 carriageway outside Larne on Sunday afternoon; the final day of planned strike action by council workers, education staff and Housing Executive employees in Northern Ireland.

The litter was collected and bagged by volunteers from a local environmental group, Eco Rangers NI, “as part of an ongoing experiment to highlight the blight of rural litter”, according to one resident.

The group has been working to clean up local public areas for the last two years, and members usually leave the bags at the side of the road to be collected by the council.

Founder of the group, Abe Agnew, said "This is a joint exercise by Live Here Love Here [a charitable community organisation], Mid and East Antrim Council, and carried out by the Eco Rangers. Council staff have been collecting hundreds of these blue bags for the last two years. We hope the workers will get a decent wage settlement.”

According to trade union Unite, striking council workers have watched their pay “stagnate over the last decade meaning real terms falls in their standards of living of 11% over the period”.

A ballot by Unite the Union took place across all 11 local authority members here, with bin collections in Mid and East Antrim Borough Council – which Larne falls under – and Derry and Strabane District Council affected the most.

The industrial action began on Monday, March 21 and was set to finish yesterday.

In addition to school transport services and bin collections, street cleansing, recycling centres and leisure centres were also hit hard.

A statement issued by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council on social media said: “We’re working hard to minimise the impact caused by this industrial action, with the majority of services expected to operate as normal, except for bin collections, street cleansing, recycling centres and leisure centres which are likely to be impacted most.

“We will update our social channels and website to advise of any disruptions.”