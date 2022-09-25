RUC man's son tells of pride as Belfast hosts National Police Memorial Day

They came to honour police officers across the UK who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Families, friends and former colleagues of the fallen joined police chiefs and the Home Secretary in Belfast yesterday to pay tribute to their commitment, courage and sacrifice.

Suella Braverman was present at the National Police Memorial Day event at the Waterfront Hall and vowed to “give police the powers and tools they need to do their jobs safely”.

After the ceremony, the son of one of those honoured described the pride he feels for the sacrifice made by his father.

Stephen Wylie-Young, who travelled from Houston, Texas, also paid tribute to the generosity of spirit of his mother, who was widowed at 25.

Constable William Raymond Wylie was murdered in an IRA ambush near Lurgan in 1973.

Constable Wylie was shot twice. A colleague wounded alongside him died a month later. Both were posthumously awarded the Queen’s Police Medal.

Constable Wylie was stationed in Lisburn. He and the other officer were investigating a suspicious vehicle on a country road when they came under fire.

Stephen was just six months old when his father was murdered.

While he has no memory of his death, he said he was aware of his mother’s grief over the years.

Despite this, she raised him without anger or bitterness about their loss.

“I think the earliest opportunity, my mum told me what had happened, but I don’t remember questioning why I didn’t have a father,” he said.

“I think the most amazing thing she did was that she never expressed any bitterness, anger or resentment towards those who did what they did.

“There were three of them and they were captured, tried and went to jail. But my mum brought me up with a sense of contentment.

“What I think is interesting is that when I was young, the police used to take children whose mums or dads had been killed away on holidays, and I would meet these other young people who had lost a parent and they were bitter and wanted to get revenge.

“That anger was something I couldn’t understand.

“And I’m eternally grateful to my mum for the attitude of acceptance and thankfulness, for being grateful and looking forwards not backwards, that she gave me.

“Both my mum and my stepfather, George Young, who adopted me when I was 12, have been so important in shaping my life and how I raise my children now.”

Almost 50 years have passed since Constable Wylie was gunned down.

And his family remains dedicated to keeping his memory alive.

“Events like today where we remember our loved ones are so important,” added Stephen.

“Everyone who knew my dad says he was the most incredible person.

“He was loving and caring, and he would go out of his way to help anyone do anything.

“He actually volunteered to work that day because someone else didn’t turn up or was sick, and my dad stepped in, so that shows what type of person he was.”

The names of officers who lost their lives over the past year were read out at the event by Liam Kelly, chair of the Police Federation. They were PC Daniel Golding, Metropolitan Police; PC Craig Higgins, Greater Manchester Police; PC Alex Prentice, Northamptonshire Police, and PC Darryl Street, Civil Nuclear Constabulary.