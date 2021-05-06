RUC shooting of four people, including nine-year-old child, ‘may have led to convictions’

Deaths in 1969 weren't investigated properly at the time, says Police Ombudsman report

The RUC shooting of four people — including a nine-year-old child — in the first days of the Troubles, may have led to convictions had they been properly investigated at the time.

Details of the killings are contained in a report by Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson, investigating the events of August 1969. The three days of violence in the Divis area of west Belfast and Ardoyne in the north of the city, followed an attack on a Civil Rights Association march in Derry.

Hugh McCabe (20). Credit Belfast Telegraph

Shorland armoured vehicles mounted with Browning machine guns and RUC officers armed with Sterling submachine guns were deployed to west and north Belfast.

Read more Victims used as political currency, and let down again and again

In the case of Patrick Rooney, despite commissioning an independent forensic examination of a bullet fragment recovered from the Rooney home, Mrs Anderson was unable to determine which of three RUC gunners in the area at the time fired the fatal shot.

“Police officers said they had been told to fire the vehicles’ weapons over the heads of rioters on Divis Street to disperse the crowds, and to “fire for effect” (to kill or wound) if fired upon”, the report states.

“A number of witnesses said gunfire directed from the vehicles towards the Divis Flats had been “indiscriminate”. Evidence indicates that some officers were not trained or insufficiently trained in the use of the Browning-mounted Shorland vehicles.”

Michael Lynch

In July last year the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) took a decision not to prosecute anyone with the schoolboy’s death saying there was “no reasonable prospect of conviction”.

Father of two, Hugh McCabe (20), a serving member of the British Army, was home on leave when he was fatally wounded at Divis flats. The RUC said at the time they had returned fire on a gunman, but witnesses at the Whitehall block of flats denied anyone in their group was in possession of a firearm.

Michael Lynch (28) was shot in the back at Butler Street in Ardoyne in the early hours of August 15, 1969 and died later in hospital. He was shot by an RUC officer who fired a Sterling submachine gun into the street.

Samuel McLarnon (27), a married father of two, was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head sustained as he stood by the living room window of his home at Herbert Street in Ardoyne.

At the time of his death his wife was pregnant with their third child.

The RUC officer believed to have been responsible for shooting Mr McLarnon — ‘Officer 28’ — was found by the ombudsman’s office to have since died.

Patrick Rooney. Credit: Belfast Telegraph

Mrs Anderson said: “I am of the view that family members of those killed have complaints and concerns about police actions which are legitimate and justified.

“Further, I am of the view that there was no effective police investigation into these deaths at the time. It is possible that if the Inspector General had taken proactive steps on 15 August 1969 to examine the deaths ... that evidence may have been recovered capable of determining responsibility for each of the deaths.

“Due to the passage of time, significant advances in policing and the relevant standards today I am satisfied that no policy recommendations are required”, she added.

Padriag O Muirigh who represents the McLarnon family called for an apology from the Chief Constable.

“If the RUC has investigated the matter thoroughly at the time and if the police officer was subject to the rigours of the law, the McLarnon family could have expected that the officer would have been charged with the murder of Samuel McLarnon.

“Rather than defending the residents of Ardoyne from a loyalist mob, Officer 28 and other RUC officers were part of that mob. It is incumbent now on the Chief Constable to finally issue an apology to the McLarnon family”, Mr O Muirigh added.