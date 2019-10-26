Rude awakening as noise from overnight works on Lagan weir riles residents

Construction work taking place along the Lagan River's Stranmillis Weir in the middle of the night is causing a headache for local residents, who were not informed ahead of the works.

Claire Brown (31), who lives in Wellington Square, south Belfast, with her husband, was awoken by the noise at 4am on Wednesday and 1am on Thursday.

Belfast City Council has confirmed that the contractor only notified households on the side of the river where the work is being carried out.

However, letters have now been sent to properties in Wellington Square - on the other side of the river - after residents reported the disturbance.

Ms Brown said the noise lasts well into the night.

"The construction started two nights ago and I was woke up about four in the morning," she said. "It started just before 1am again last night [Friday] and went on to about 4am. It's basically going on all night. The council told me that they're going to send out a leaflet with the construction hours on it.

"It's meant to be going on for a few weeks."

Ms Brown added that she was "glad" she does not have any children as the work gets under way.

"It's not great but if they need to do the work at night they need to do it but it would have been nice to have been informed about it at least," she said.

"We woke up not having a clue what the noise was and if it's loud enough to wake my husband up it's pretty loud."

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said the dates for planned works are October 24 to 26, October 28 to 29 and November 7 to 10. These dates may be subject to change depending on local weather conditions and river flow but the contractor will issue updates if necessary.

"Essential repairs are being carried out on Stranmillis Weir on behalf of DfI (Department for Infrastructure) Rivers to mend the under scour of the existing weir," continued the council spokesperson. "Due to tides, some work needs to take place at night to ensure the safety of workers and to maintain navigation in the river during the day.

"The contractor recently issued letters to households on the side of the river where work is being carried out. However, as a result of reports that noise was carrying across the river, letters have been sent to residents in Wellington Square today."