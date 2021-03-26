Rugby-mad youngster swaps tips in Zoom call with Ireland star Keith Earls

A young rugby superfan from Co Londonderry got the surprise of his life after winning a Zoom call with Ireland and Munster winger Keith Earls.

Seven-year-old Tafu Ha'unga from Coleraine plays rugby with Ballymoney juniors and has become a YouTube sensation after showing off his playing skills in his back garden.

Tafu was one of four lucky rugby fans across the island of Ireland who got the chance to meet the 93-times capped Earls thanks to Specsavers' 'Something to Smile about' campaign.

Specsavers are the official opticians and audiologists for Irish Rugby and to mark this year's Guinness Six Nations they asked parents to nominate their young rugby-mad fans to be in with a chance of winning a surprise one-to-one video call from Ireland stars Earls, Jordan Larmour or Garry Ringrose.

Tafu was nominated by his mum Joanna and dad Tane and after his chat with Earls about all things rugby, he decided to dedicate an episode of 'Tackling with Tafu' to the Munster winger.

He created episode seven ahead of Ireland's 32-18 dismantling of England on Saturday and after the match Tafu said: "It was an amazing game. Keith Earls' try was brilliant and I think he got some advice from Tackling with Tafu."

As well as chatting about the Six Nations, Tafu asked Earls what his favourite game of all time was.

He wasn't surprised when the rugby star told him it was Ireland's first ever home win against the All Blacks in November 2018.

Tafu is an avid supporter of his mum Joanna and her team-mates at City of Derry Women and he's keen to get back to watching them play when grassroots sport gets back on track.

He was thrilled when he realised that Earls had watched his previous YouTube videos and said he definitely wants to continue making more episodes.

Tafu can't wait to be playing mini-rugby again at Ballymoney RFC, along with his younger brother Lotu. His mum Joanna said they are a "rugby-mad family" and love being involved in the game at club level, as well as following the international games.

"My husband Tane played rugby professionally but has retired due to injury and now enjoys being involved with our respective clubs and following the boys' mini-rugby teams," she added.

Specsavers' Judith Ball congratulated Tafu on winning such a special Zoom meeting.

"It was brilliant to be able to celebrate our IRFU partnership and put a smile on young rugby fans' faces like Tafu and give them a rare opportunity to speak to their heroes," she said.