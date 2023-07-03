‘Ruined the evening’: American Redditor brands Buckfast an ‘ungodly concoction’ in online review

The review resurfaced after being widely shared online this week.

Infamous tonic wine Buckfast is an “ungodly concoction made by seemingly godly men” an online review poster by an American Reddit user has concluded.

The impromptu review, posted by Reddit user Acceptable_West_3871 around five months ago, resurfaced this week after being widely shared on social media.

Buckfast tonic wine is a caffeinated alcoholic drink consisting of caffeine added to fortified wine, created originally by monks at Buckfast Abbey in Devon, England.

The wine, still manufactured using many of the same ingredients, is based on a traditional recipe from France. It was originally sold in small quantities as a medicine using the slogan: “three small glasses a day, for good health and lively blood.”

The drink is hugely popular in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, earning the nickname ‘Lurgan Champagne’ on account of its popularity in the area.

The poster was presented with the drink by their cousin from NI, and told Reddit users they were tasting it for the first time.

"Screw cap, took it off about 30 minutes before to bring in some air. Apparently made by monks in England. Decided to try while cooking dinner,” the user began.

"Poured into a glass, first glance has a very inky almost brownish color that you see in older wines. Very syrupy, liquid clings to the side of the glass when swirled. Almost 15% ABV.

"Stuck my nose in and was hit with something I’ve never experienced before. Barnyardy funk (in a bad way) almost like a dead animal in a bird’s nest. A mix of flat Coca Cola and caramel with a whiff of gun metal.”

Things became progressively worse for the poster when they moved from merely smelling the drink to consuming it.

“On the palate, overwhelming sweetness and sugar. Cherry Cola mixed with Benadryl. Unlike anything I’ve tasted,” he said.

"I’m not sure what this liquid is but it is not wine, I’m actually not sure what it is but it tastes like something a doctor would prescribe. A chemical concoction of the highest degree. Can only compare it to a Four Loko.

“Managed to make it through a couple small glasses but not much more. Has absolutely ruined the evening drinking-wise for me as I tried to drink a nice Bordeaux after but the iron-like metallic sweet aftertaste I just couldn’t get out of my mouth even after a few glasses of water.

"I don’t drink a lot of coffee regularly so I also have mild heart palpitations from the caffeine after just drinking a bit of this and feel a slight migraine.

The poster’s final flourish indicates an unforgettable experience.

“An ungodly concoction made by seemingly godly men. I believe the Vatican needs to send an exorcist over to Buckfast Abbey as the devil’s works are clearly present there,” they said.

"I’ve drank a lot of wines in my life and will never forget this one.”