Rule reform: Social media stir after Belfast gentlemen’s club relaxes strict blazer dress code during heatwave

Never mind “taps aff” — it’s ‘blazers aff’ for members of a prominent gentleman’s club in Belfast.

The move caused quite a stir on social media after members were told of the “unprecedented” relaxation of the strict dress code due to the ongoing heatwave.

The Ulster Reform Club announced the special measure on social media on Wednesday in a post advising male clients they may “remove their jackets” in certain areas of its premises on Royal Avenue.

“Due to the very high temperatures forecast for the remainder of this week, gentlemen may remove their jackets in the Dining Room and Members’ Bar today,” it tweeted.

Read more More record breaking hot weather for Northern Ireland in pipeline for this weekend

The club outlines what is expected of members in its operational guidelines. “This should not be considered as the rules of the Club,” the website states. “A copy of “Rules and Constitution” is available in the Members’ section or by contacting the General Office.”

Mobile phones must be kept on silent and digital devices may be used “for illustrative purposes” only with audio and video clips forbidden in the Dining Room, Members’ Bar and Reading Room.

“All members and their guests will be expected to be properly dressed in smart business attire at all times when on the Club premises,” the website adds.

“For example, Gentlemen are required to wear a jacket and long-sleeved shirt with collar.

“Ladies should dress in smart separates, elegant dress or business attire.”

The club considers any casual wear to be “unacceptable” and cites leather clothing, denim-type material, polo shirts, tracksuits, T-shirts, shorts, sporting tops and trainers as examples of forbidden garments.

Members are also instructed to leave overcoats, bags and umbrellas in the cloakroom or on a stand at the bottom of the staircase as they are banned from public rooms. “The General Manager or senior member of staff on duty has been authorised to act as arbiter on whether a member or guest is appropriately attired to satisfy the Club conventions,” the website explains.

The tweet has caught the attention of social media users who have expressed concerns, in jest, about declining standards.

“Where will it end?” one person asked. Another user wrote: “You’re dragging down the neighbourhood lads.”

However, Belfast tailor William Suitor has welcomed the move which he said is unheard of in the history of the 137-year-old club which boasts a fitness suite on its fifth floor.

“It is nice to see the relaxing of the etiquette in favour of common sense,” he said. “This is totally unprecedented.”

The partner and proprietor of Suitor Brothers is not a member but has occasionally attended at the bequest of friends who are.

William said choosing the right fabric is the only way for men to avoid making a seasonal fashion faux pas.

“A lovely light weight high-twist pure wool is ideal and would be the blazer of choice,” he said.

“It is the preferred suit fabric for a gentleman in summer.”

The expert suit maker added: “The shirt beneath the blazer is the key element to ensuring breathability.

“You can be in the wrong blazer, but the right shirt and get away with it or at least have a chance. But if you get both wrong, you’re going to be in trouble.

“The perfect shirt fabric is non-iron pure cotton.”

Whilst William discourages mixed fabric shirts — which tend to make a gentleman perspire — he does recommend a mixed blend when it comes to linen.

“Pure linen can be prohibitively prone to creasing,” William explained.

“A linen blend would be preferable as it gives you the look with increased performance.”

The businessman, who has seen trade shift away from work suits to wedding attire during the pandemic, is not worried about slipping standards.

“I’m sure the relaxation is only temporary at the Ulster Reform Club,” William said.

“We are actually seeing a renaissance of the work suit and I expect that trend to continue especially as we head into the winter.”

The Ulster Reform Club was contacted for comment but advised the Belfast Telegraph that no-one was available.