Runners in the pink for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland 5K run

The event is organised to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the charity's 50th birthday celebrations, with the proceeds from the Pink Run event going towards helping local breast cancer patients.

Challenge events manager at Cancer Focus NI Kathryn Holland said: "One in 10 women in Northern Ireland is diagnosed with breast cancer and we know that there is a huge need for more support among younger women who have breast cancer.

"With the money raised from the Pink Run, we plan to facilitate and fund a unique new six-week support service that will give young women a chance to speak to experts on a wide range of topics such as infertility and sexual relationships, and to meet others in a similar situation."