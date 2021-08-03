Rural crime down but fears of a post-pandemic spike grow

Economic impact of Covid may lead to more agricultural thefts, farm insurer warns

There are fears the economic impact of the pandemic could see rural crimes escalating significantly.

Last year, as a result of increased farm security, more policing and the health crisis, the cost of rural theft fell by nearly 37% to £2.1m, according to insurer NFU Mutual.

While there has been a significant drop in rural theft, criminals have continued to target farms during the pandemic, stealing agricultural vehicles, tools and livestock.

Other crimes, such as dog attacks on animals, increased last year.

UK-wide, the number of insurance claims as a result of rural thefts fell by 20% to around £43.3m in 2020.

But in the first quarter of 2021 the value of insurance claims by farmers across the UK jumped by 50%.

Martin Malone of NFU Mutual said that while lockdown may have kept some thieves away from the countryside, rural crime hasn’t gone away.

“Thieves are now returning armed with new tactics and targets,” he said.

“As the economic impact of the pandemic bites, we are very concerned that rural theft may escalate significantly.

“There’s no doubt that when we work together with police, rural communities, the Ulster Farmers’ Union and other rural organisations to tackle rural crime, it can make a real difference.

“That’s why we’re working closely with Northern Ireland’s Rural Crime Partnership and funding measures to help protect our members’ property through security marking.

“We believe this is vital support because rural crime isn’t just about money to replace stolen tractors.

“It causes disruption, seriously affects farmers’ mental wellbeing and destroys the trust which enables rural communities to flourish.

“With more and more people using the countryside, we are urging the public to support farmers and rural communities by reporting suspicious sightings and crimes to the police.

“Northern Ireland’s farmers have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic keeping the nation fed and caring for the countryside, and by working together we can help stem the tide when the criminals become more active again.”

UFU president David Brown said: “While the overall cost of rural theft in Northern Ireland decreased, one farmer falling victim to rural crime is still one too many, and sadly criminals have persisted in stealing from the agriculture community throughout the global pandemic.

“Farmers have so much on their plates and this time of year is one of the busiest periods in the farming calendar, but we ask members not to let their security slip or become complacent.

“Checking livestock regularly, ensuring unused vehicles are locked, equipment is stored away and sheds are secure, are just a few simple measures that can help prevent rural theft.”

NFU Mutual is investing an addition £30,000 to fight rural crime here.

It works with the UFU, Stormont’s Departments of Justice and Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, the PSNI and other organisations as part of its Rural Crime Partnership.

Rural Crime Partnership chair Lesley McCombe said: “Partnership is at the heart of preventing crime in rural communities. Collaborative working means we can share important information, raise awareness and respond to emerging crime trends in a timely manner to support and keep our farming communities safe.”

According to the PSNI, there were 291 cases of burglary, robbery and theft relating to farming in the 2020/21 financial year.

This represents a 24% decrease from the previous year and a 69% drop since 2010/11, the first year the PSNI began recording rural crime statistics.