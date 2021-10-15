Rural planning guidance withdrawal by Department for Infrastructure welcomed as ‘necessary retreat’ by DUP MLA

A move by the Department for Infrastructure to withdraw planning guidance which may have potentially made it harder to develop in rural areas has been welcomed.

In August the department issued their ‘Planning Advice Note’ (PAN) on development in the countryside’ to local councils.

The document provided advice on how councils should be determining rural planning applications, including dwellings on farms.

This week, the Committee for Infrastructure at Stormont raised the concerns of a number of district councils, the Ulster Farmer’s Union and the Rural Community Network regarding the note.

They called for Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to abandon the advice which had been issued by the department.

In a statement on Friday, a spokesperson for the department said: “The intention of the advice note was to assist with ensuring a consistent interpretation of the policy by re-emphasising and clarifying certain fundamental aspects of it in order to have a positive impact on the planning system overall and our rural communities.

“The PAN did not add to or change existing planning policy.

“The Department had not expected such a significant response to what is essentially an advice note to support the efficient and effective workings of the two-tier planning system.

“Regrettably, rather than bringing certainty and clarity, as was its intention, the PAN seems to have created confusion and uncertainty.”

They added: “The Department has listened carefully to and reflected on all the concerns and has decided to withdraw the PAN today to swiftly restore clarity to this situation.

“The Department will now take stock of the concerns raised and undertake further engagement and analysis on this important policy area, to include consideration of current and emerging issues, such as the climate emergency and a green recovery from this pandemic.”

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley, who is chair of the Infrastructure Committee described the withdrawal as a “welcome but necessary retreat by the Minister”.

“I have listened to concerns, particularly from our Local Councils right across Northern Ireland about the impact this note would have had on rural areas,” he added.

“This note was supposed to 'clarify' guidance to Councils on planning in the countryside but was interpreted as simply a further restriction to rural planning policy and would have negatively impacted rural communities.

“Concerns came not just from across the political spectrum but from groups including the Rural Community Network.

“I am glad Nichola Mallon has taken this action, even if the problem should never have arisen in the first place."

In response, Sinn Fein South Down MP Chris Hazzard tweeted: “Significant U-Turn from Nichola Mallon this evening in withdrawing planning advice re: development in countryside.

“A win for rural communities.”