Rural Tyrone residents in uproar over motocross track disruption

Owners of controversial facility yet to have planning permission granted by Mid Ulster District Council

The motocross track in Cookstown which is at the centre of controversy

Residents living in a rural area in Co Tyrone say the tranquillity has being destroyed by noise from a large motocross track they claim was constructed and has been operating for over a year without planning permission.

The Stop Clunty MX Track group has now contacted planners, environmental health and councillors to register concerns.

Located on the outskirts of Cookstown close to an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and just 15 minutes away from an existing track in Desertmartin, residents say the privately owned course was constructed without any consultation and has hosted almost 50 sessions, including Championship events, since it began operating in May 2019.

A spokesperson for the Stop Clunty MX group told the Belfast Telegraph: "This expansive development was foisted upon the local community over a year ago.

"Despite its size and impact, no consultations took place prior to construction.

"People living in this area have been subject to strict planning regulations when building their homes. It is essential that these regulations continue to apply to all developments."

Following a number of objections to Mid Ulster Council by residents it's understood the development had been subject to an enforcement order. That, though, is currently on hold as an application to retain the construction and associated business has recently been lodged with Mid Ulster Council and is awaiting decision by the Planning Committee.

A council spokesperson confirmed: "Mid Ulster District Council currently has a planning application which is under consideration, and will be reported to the Planning Committee in due course."

A number of further objections to the course have been received by the council, but residents said they have been told that the business can continue to operate and there have been a number of all-day events with camping being offered to customers, despite the site having no toilet facilities.

"Last week, revised plans were received by planners which as well as parking for 109 vehicles, detail extensive changes to a lane currently being used to access the track and the associated sight-lines along it," the residents said.

Track owner, Clunty MX Track Ltd have not yet responded to a request for comment.