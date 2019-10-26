Rushmount House on market with asking price of £825,000

The stunning period house on Deramore Drive in south Belfast

The stunning period house on Deramore Drive in south Belfast

A stunning period house in south Belfast, which was designed by a leading architect, has just gone on the market with a guide price of £825,000.

Rushmount House on Deramore Drive is a magnificent detached residence dating from around 1931.

The beautifully appointed and charming detached family home is situated on one of south Belfast's most prestigious tree-lined parks in the highly regarded Malone Road area.

It was designed by JP Rush architects under the unique "butterfly plan", also known as the double suntrap plan, where two or more wings are attached at an angle to the core.

Rush began his career as an architect in Belfast and was later appointed to design several schools in the Dungannon area and also became Dungannon's town surveyor.

Rushmount is even referred to in 'Architectural Heritage of Malone and Stranmillis' by Paul Larmour, a book recording the rich heritage of buildings of interest in the area.

Built in an 'arts and craft' style, this exquisite 2700 sq ft home retains many of its beautiful and original features such as period mahogany fireplaces, oak flooring, cornice ceilings and bay and leaded glass windows, all of which complement its charm and character.

The five-bedroom property features an open porch and solid mahogany front door leading to an impressive reception hall.

A further five reception rooms include a generous lounge, dining and family room.

The sitting room and fitted kitchen lead to an orangery with double patio doors leading to the sheltered sun terrace.

The stunning period house on Deramore Drive in south Belfast

All five bedrooms come with built-in wardrobes while there are also two family bathrooms - one with a jacuzzi bath.

Situated on an extremely private, secluded site and extending to approximately one third of an acre, the surrounding mature and private gardens and several patio areas of Rushmount House benefit from a sunny aspect.

In addition the wrought iron electric entrance gates lead to an extensive parking area with ample space for several cars and a turning area with old-style street lights.

The property is within walking distance of an array of leading preparatory and grammar schools in south Belfast, as well as Queen's University Belfast and local hospitals.

Rushmount House is also close to a host of local amenities on the Lisburn Road including shops, restaurants and public transport.

It is also extremely convenient to Lagan Valley Regional Park and The Lagan Towpath.

Yesterday estate agent Gerry O'Connor told the Belfast Telegraph: "This is a most striking and unusual house on a large site.

"It was designed in late Victorian early arts and crafts style by JP Rush in the butterfly plan.

"This is an excellent family home and a stand-out house on the avenue.

"The current owners have been there for 30 years and are now empty nesters.

"It represents an excellent opportunity at this price for such a large site."

Further information is available from GOC Estate Agents, Stranmillis Road, Belfast on 028 9066 2366 or email info@gocestateagents.com